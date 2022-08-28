Inside Lincoln Riley's Air Raid offense, known for constant evolution and misdirection

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Kartje
·14 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lincoln Riley
    Lincoln Riley
    American football player and coach
  • Hal Mumme
    American football player and coach
Southern California head coach Lincoln Riley talks with quarterback Caleb Williams.
USC coach Lincoln Riley talks with quarterback Caleb Williams during a March practice. Riley has molded his version of the Air Raid offense throughout his career, adjusting it to best fit his personnel each year. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The ideas that would one day inspire a football revolution had been rattling around in Hal Mumme’s head for a few years before he finally had the chance to use them. It was 1986, and Mumme had just lost his job as Texas El Paso’s offensive coordinator. With nowhere to turn at the college level, Mumme retreated to the ranks of Texas high school football, where he inherited a struggling program with just a handful of wins during the previous decade.

Out of that desperation, the Air Raid’s roots first took hold in the central Texas soil, where three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust was long the offensive doctrine of choice. Mumme didn’t have that luxury at Copperas Cove High. The school’s best athletes weren’t even trying out for the football team.

“I needed an edge,” Mumme recalled, “or else this wasn’t going to work.”

So he strung wild ideas together into a fledgling philosophy, drawing primarily on intel he gathered years before on long car trips to Provo, Utah. Brigham Young coach LaVell Edwards and his staff had often welcomed the UTEP coordinator to pick their brains. During those sessions, Mumme grew enamored with Edwards’ offense, which soared to the 1984 national title with a high-flying pass attack that spread three or four receivers across the field.

Such radical innovation was out of the question at UTEP, where head coach Bill Yung preferred the classic I-Formation. But at Copperas Cove, Mumme was in control. He told prospective players he’d employ a similar wide-open approach to BYU, but “on steroids.” They might throw the ball 75% of the time. He borrowed option route concepts from Mouse Davis and June Jones, two pioneers of the run-and-shoot, and game-planning and play-calling principles from Bill Walsh, the San Francisco 49ers coach and godfather of the West Coast offense.

Three years later, when Mumme hired Mike Leach to be his offensive line coach, the pair of raconteur coaches set out to push the philosophy further as they climbed the rungs of college football, upsetting the stuffy football establishment at every stop from Iowa Wesleyan to Valdosta State to Kentucky.

The result, during years of offensive exploration, was less a rigid playbook than an ever-evolving philosophy, a blank canvas meant to stretch the bounds of a coach’s imagination as much as it stretched the field.

By now, nearly four decades since Mumme’s offense first debuted at Copperas Cove, the Air Raid has been stretched in every discernible direction. Coaches from coast to coast, across all levels of football, have put their spin on the system, adding new layers or stripping them away, implanting their own concepts atop Mumme’s original open-source philosophy.

The group includes USC coach Lincoln Riley, whose ever-evolving offense has made him the new face of the Air Raid in college football.

That, of course, was entirely the point. Adaptation, Mumme says, was central to the system’s foundation. “It was meant to allow people to put their own personalities, their own tweaks into it,” Mumme said. . In that way, the Air Raid remains as much about the moxie of its coach as anything else, rewarding those who refuse the instinct to skate along with the status quo.

As a student assistant under Leach, Riley learned how to think like a coach.

USC coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sideline during the Trojans' spring game at the Coliseum in April.
USC coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sideline during the Trojans' spring game at the Coliseum in April. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

The Air Raid’s pliable nature was particularly suited to Riley, whose indoctrination first began two decades ago and six hours up the road from Copperas Cove in Lubbock. Since setting off on his own at East Carolina, his version of the Air Raid has taken every offense he’s ever installed to new heights.

“Lincoln has made all these tweaks, at every step of his career,” Mumme said. “He really does a great job of taking advantage of a skilled athlete and putting them in position to have an explosive play. That’s what I’ve always enjoyed watching with him. But when I watch, I’m still recognizing Y Cross and Mesh and stuff like that. He’s added to it, so he can best put those elite talent guys in places to succeed.”

During the seven years Riley led Oklahoma’s offense, the Sooners never finished worse than eighth nationally in scoring. At East Carolina, where he spent the five seasons before moving to Oklahoma, the Pirates finished in the top 25 in scoring three times — the best stretch, by far, in school history.

The expectation — in L.A., at least — is that he’ll bring an equally explosive attack to USC, where the latest iteration of his offense will finally debut Saturday.

If his education in the Air Raid is any indication, this version will look a bit different than any that came before it. But to understand where Riley might take the Trojans' offense, it’s best to start with the philosophies that inspired it.

Riley was not exactly an elite talent when he arrived at Texas Tech in 2002. A dislocated shoulder suffered during his senior season at Muleshoe High sapped most of the strength from his arm, forcing him to adjust his throwing motion to more of a looping sidearm release.

He could’ve signed with smaller local schools like West Texas A&M or a faraway Ivy like Dartmouth. But something about the offense Mike Leach was running up the road at Texas Tech spoke to him. While others in Lubbock were complaining about Leach’s pass-heavy approach, Riley was intrigued by its indifference to the game’s established mores. He was determined to learn the offense from the man himself. So he walked on, joining a room of eight other quarterbacks at Texas Tech.

His education would be far more hands-on than anyone planned. In Riley, Leach saw a critical thinker who asked the right questions. Plus he was picking up the offense faster than anyone else.

What Leach didn’t see was a capable college passer.

Riley was likely to be cut ahead of the 2003 season, so Leach asked the 19-year-old to join his coaching staff as a student assistant. During the next three seasons, he was Leach’s “right-hand guy,” doing whatever the coach asked and soaking in whatever he could. During those long hours alone with Leach, many of Riley’s philosophies about football and coaching were formed.

“He thought independently, and he was just very good at picking things up,” Leach said. “He was always anxious to learn. One of his most important qualities was that he never thought he had it all figured out.”

This was essential to Mumme's and Leach’s ideology. Both were constantly searching for ways to better their system or exploit some new edge.

“We would jump in my beat-up Ford Taurus and drive just about anywhere in America to chase an idea,” Mumme said.

Leach recalled once driving from Mount Pleasant, Iowa, to Green Bay Packers practice just to pick coach Lindy Infante’s brain about a specific route concept. Another strategic sojourn led them to Chicago Bears practice to see about beating the 46 defense.

During one particularly fruitful trip to Florida, Leach and Mumme spent an afternoon with Don Matthews, a longtime CFL coach who was moonlighting as a spring league coach in Orlando. Mumme asked Matthews about his best drill. He told the two young coaches to wait until the end of practice, when they ran their two-minute offense.

“I’d never seen it this efficient and with everyone involved like they did it,” Mumme recalled. “I looked at Mike and said, ‘There’s our edge right there. Except we’re not going to do it in the last two minutes, we’re gonna do it all the time.’”

Soon enough, the Air Raid coaches were experimenting with their own version of that no-huddle, up-tempo approach.

When he hired Riley, Leach could see he was afflicted with a similar sense of curiosity. He didn’t simply accept things that Leach or other staff members taught him. He asked why. Before long, he became a sounding board for the coach to bounce off ideas.

After a couple of years on the job, Riley started offering his ideas in the staff room, which included future head coaches Dana Holgorsen, Sonny Dykes and Ruffin McNeill.

Thinking back on those meetings, Riley laughs. “There were some times early on in my career where I probably was too aggressive with that,” he said.

But Leach encouraged all of his assistants to challenge ideas or offer contrary opinions. He came to trust what his young assistant had to say. Riley joined Leach’s staff full-time in 2006, then was promoted to inside receivers coach the next season.

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach watches from the sideline during the Maroon and White spring game in April.
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach watches from the sideline during the Maroon and White spring game in April. Lincoln Riley learned many of the inner workings of the Air Raid offense under Leach at Texas Tech. (Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press)

“I was always impressed that Lincoln wasn’t shy about sharing his thoughts, even though there were older, more experienced coaches in there,” Leach said. “If you do the same thing everyone else is doing, that’s all you are — everybody else.”

That lesson would shape the way Riley thinks about football.

While assembling his staff at USC, Riley said he sought independent thinkers who weren’t afraid to push boundaries.

“Ninety-five percent of the evolution of this offense has come from guys in that staff room, constantly talking about it, thinking about it,” Riley said. “You go to bed thinking about it. You dream about it. You wake up thinking about it. It continues to evolve. Defenses change, then offenses change and it’s a constant cat-and-mouse game. It’s fun. It consumes you.”

When Riley was finally handed the reins of an offense, he made his own adjustments to the philosophy he’d spent years learning under Leach. One of those changes would set him apart from previous purveyors of the Air Raid.

“A belief in a run game needed to be a part of it, in my opinion,” Riley said. "Everyone has different spins and different thoughts on that, but I believe that at some point, if you want to win big, you have to be able to run the ball and run the ball at a high level.”

His first chance to call the shots came unexpectedly. Leach was fired in late December 2009 amid allegations of mistreatment by a Texas Tech player, and Riley, the young receivers coach, was suddenly handed the keys to his mentor’s high-flying offense days before the Alamo Bowl.

“I remember him very confidently taking over the duties,” said McNeill, Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator and interim head coach following Leach's removal. “We found out [about Leach] 30 minutes before the first team meeting at the bowl site. From Day 1, I saw Lincoln galvanize the offensive staff. He was the youngest guy on the staff, and he did it with no hesitation.”

Riley’s offense put up 571 yards in the bowl game, as Texas Tech went on to beat Michigan State 41-31.

“I’ve heard him call a lot of games by now,” McNeill said. “But that night was amazing to me.”

McNeill was offered the head coaching job at East Carolina a few weeks later. His first call was to Riley, who, at 26, became the youngest coordinator in college football.

Riley initially stuck to what felt comfortable on offense.

“The first thing he ever told me was that our goal is to run 100 plays per game,” said Shane Carden, East Carolina’s starting quarterback from 2012-14. “And I was like, man that sounds awesome.”

In 2010, Riley's debut season as a coordinator, no team in college football threw more passes per game (48.5) than East Carolina. But as Riley settled in, he began experimenting more with the run. Every year brought different wrinkles, Carden said, depending on the personnel.

Later in Carden’s tenure, as they watched film together on off days, Riley would ask his quarterback for input. “Then,” Carden said, “all of a sudden you’d see what I said in the playbook later that season.”

“He’s always trying to advance,” McNeill added. “What can we do to make it better? It’s a gift all the great ones have.”

The top-to-bottom talent at Oklahoma, where Riley was hired as a coordinator in 2015, opened more doors. His first backfield was anchored by two future NFL backs, Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon, so he put both on the field in two-back formations as much as possible. The Sooners ran more than all but two Big 12 teams — and twice as much as Leach’s Washington State offense — that season.

“When you have elite backs those first few years there, that was the biggest differentiator to me,” Riley said. “Great running backs, it’s a heck of a lot easier when you have one back there. We had a couple of good ones. Those guys being able to touch the ball consistently, it paid dividends.”

Riley’s counter trey run scheme, which remains a staple of his playbook, particularly mystified Big 12 defenses with its misdirection of pulling linemen and zone reads from the quarterback. His passing attack could breed similar confusion, with a wide array of screens, jet motions and play-action fakes meant to keep opposing defenses on their heels.

The system’s principles remained the same from year to year. The tempo was still fast and the playbook still deliberately simple. But as Oklahoma’s personnel changed, how those concepts were packaged in Riley’s offense changed with it, making it difficult for defenses to adjust.

His quarterbacks, in particular, are a testament to this; in Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts, he managed to mold three wildly different skill sets into either a Heisman winner (Mayfield, Murray) or finalist (Hurts). Ask anyone who worked closely with Riley, and they’ll point to this as his greatest skill.

“He’s a great coach. [That’s] one of the reasons why I came [to USC,]” said Caleb Williams, the quarterback who left Oklahoma and joined Riley in L.A. “His ability to be able to adapt to his quarterbacks and certain personnel.”

“He’s never going to try to push a square peg into a round hole,” adds Dennis Simmons, USC’s outside receivers coach and another former Leach assistant. “He’s a mastermind of putting guys in position to make it work.”

Lincoln Riley watches a March practice as quarterback Caleb Williams throws.
Lincoln Riley watches a March practice as quarterback Caleb Williams throws. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

It’s a lesson he learned long ago from Leach, and at USC, Riley will have no shortage of talent to work with again. Williams is a preseason Heisman contender. The Trojans’ top receiver, Jordan Addison, won the Biletnikoff Award in 2021 as the best wideout in college football. Travis Dye, USC’s presumed top back, led the Pac-12 in all-purpose yards last year.

As that new offense gears up for its long-awaited debut, the word “mastermind” has been used liberally around USC’s practice field.

“Every time he opens his mouth, I’m quiet,” Dye said. “Because he’s always planning up something where I’m like, ‘Wow, I wouldn’t even notice that. Wow, this is a mastermind at work.’”

The particulars of that work at USC are largely still a mystery. Though the Trojans ran a version of the Air Raid the past three seasons under Graham Harrell, “this is a totally different, new offense,” says wideout Gary Bryant Jr. In the spring, Riley wouldn’t even commit to the same name for his scheme.

“I don’t know that Air Raid really fits anymore, to be honest,” Riley said in April.

Call it whatever you will, Mumme can still see the same concepts he and Leach helped devise years ago on long car trips across the country. He picks them out in football games at every level these days, still stunned at how those ideas have come this far from Copperas Cove.

Mumme wonders where Riley might take USC’s offense next, what new wrinkle he might add or edge he might try to exploit.

The godfather of the Air Raid is sure of one thing, at least: “They’re gonna be fun to watch,” Mumme said, “I promise you that.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Teen makes 2 holes-in-one at Canmore golf tournament

    Walking up to the 12th tee at the Canmore Golf & Curling Club on Sunday, Adele Sanford, 14, just wanted to get her ball on the green. It was her first time playing in the club's annual two-day junior championship tournament, and she was the last in her group to tee off. Her peers had either landed on the green or just off of it, and she wanted to keep up with them. "I double checked my line a couple times, and I hit the ball," she said in an interview on the Calgary Eyeopener. "When it was in th

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He