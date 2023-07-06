Inside the life of a baby stylist to the super-rich

1484861111

When the supermodel Naomi Campbell posted on Instagram to announce the arrival of her new baby boy to the world, she thanked God for the blessing – and the super-stylist Rodney Burns for the Dolce & Gabbana romper.

Campbell’s new son is likely Burns’ smallest client – his biggest being Pharrell Williams, with whom Burns collaborated in June on his debut Louis Vuitton catwalk show.

Yet in crediting Burns for his work (even if in this case, he had possibly just bought his good friend a new baby gift) Campbell has acknowledged the curious role of the ‘baby stylist’ – a job that has previously existed only behind the scenes in the fashion industry.

Naomi Campbell posted on Instagram to announce the arrival of her new baby boy - Caroline Leaper

In February this year, Rihanna credited her eight-month-old son’s stylist, Matthew Henson, for sourcing the black leather nappy he wore on the cover of British Vogue. The magazine’s editor Edward Enninful had dressed the pop star and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, for the series of family portraits – yet Henson received a separate nod for his part.

Beyoncé is known to have employed Manuel Mendez for several years to curate wardrobes for her three children, including eldest daughter Blue Ivy, now 11, since she was born. Kim Kardashian’s personal image-maker, Dani Levi, will frequently shop for her four children’s wardrobes, at the same time as dressing their famous mother.

In many of these instances, the stylist in question is a red-carpet and catwalk specialist who is expanding into childrenswear as an extension of the service they offer their VIP client. But when the children are destined to one day become high-spending, high-profile adults, is the role becoming a valid and common position in the average celebrity entourage?

Pop star Rihanna for Vogue Magazine in March 2023

In a world where even the average baby announcement, or gender reveal, has become a social-media photo opportunity, it makes sense that the rich and famous are turning to professionals to make their milestone moments look ever more stylised. When pink or blue confetti cannons and Anne Geddes-inspired newborn portraits are the norm, the onus is on the elite to go bigger.

All of this content requires planning – from style mood boards, to sourcing matching mummy-and-baby couture. For parents who don’t currently employ their own personal stylist, and who can’t simply expand the remit of existing staff, there are specific childrenswear shopping services that can help to curate and coordinate clothing for kids.

Suggesting new season must-haves, assisting with “edits” ready for an upcoming trip or holiday, and finding exciting or rare designer pieces for special occasions, are all in a day’s work for the personal shoppers at luxury stores such as Harrods and Childrensalon.

“Our Customer Service team are regularly contacted with requests for advice on individual products or outfits, to full wardrobe support,” says Louise Cox, Childrensalon’s head of customer service. The boutique’s edit spans Versace and Stella McCartney Kids, to Bonpoint and Tartine et Chocolat.

Beyoncé is known to have employed Manuel Mendez for several years to curate wardrobes for her three children - Alberto E. Rodriguez

“In addition to new parents, we typically see high-spending-time-poor customers who request this service,” Cox adds. “We find it’s these instances where we can add the most value. The customer relations team knows our website and product selection well so, after a brief consultation on the parents and child’s requests (event theme, style preferences, things to avoid), the customers can relax and leave it with us. We can provide an edit of outfit options to the customer via email within a matter of hours.”

Personal shoppers are one strand of the service, but some baby stylists will also assist with “wardrobe management”, sorting through the turnover of clothing as children grow for clients. The Miniature Stylist, run by London-based fashion and events consultant Tryce Vane Percy, provides a “bespoke baby and children’s concierge service”, with packages including “seasonal wardrobe planning”, and “safe storage and preservation” for the things they have grown out of.

“We will go through your child’s current wardrobe and build you a style bible of what you have and how you can style it on your child, producing an easy visual guide and group outfits accordingly,” Vane Percy’s website outlines.

“Personal shopping services for children have gained significant popularity in recent years, catering to the needs of busy parents and offering a convenient and personalised shopping experience,” Vane Percy tells The Telegraph. “The typical clients are discerning parents who value quality and convenience. The services are designed to take the hassle out of shopping for their children, allowing them to save time and ensure their little ones are stylishly dressed. Our clients come from a range of backgrounds – busy business women, women seeking guidance and those who simply don’t enjoy shopping.”

Kim Kardashian with daughter North ahead of the Met Gala, 2023 - MEGA

Luxury services will cost (a typical personal shopping package with Vane Percy is £500) or commission may be charged based on purchases made.

For those who are interested in discovering new labels to dress their children in without such commitment, The Little Stylist does a regular trawl of the high street to present the best of what’s on offer for kids.

Founder Charlotte Kewley, says that her edits appeal to “modern parents who are short of time but still want stylish clothes for their kids”.

“It brings together a curated edit of the best baby and childrenswear from the high street, designers and independent brands,” she says. “Many parents use the site to shop for specific things – like new Wellington boots or winter coats. Others use it for inspiration or to keep up with new brands.”

Kewley’s summer picks span the “dreamy edit” (pretty frilled outfits and accessories for girls), as well as covering off practical, specific categories from shorts to swimwear.

Off on an exotic trip this summer? An amped up shopping trip for the children might just leave you with your most stylish holiday snaps ever.

