Inside the Leopard 2, the German beer-balancing tank - and why Ukraine desperately wants them

Joe Barnes
·4 min read
Beer is balanced on the end of the gun on a Leopard tank to demonstrate its steadiness
Beer is balanced on the end of the gun on a Leopard tank to demonstrate its steadiness

When Germany’s military wanted to show off the Leopard 2 in 1986, it turned to the traditional jug of beer.

With a full stein perched on the end of its gun barrel, the 60-tonne vehicle set off along a forest track, hurtling over the rough terrain without spilling a drop.

More than just a party trick, the feat was meant to show how the tank’s advanced stabilisation system would enable it to hit targets while on the move – a vital capability if it was to stand any chance on the battlefield if the Cold War turned hot.

Western military planners believed their tanks would be outnumbered 10 to one in the event of war on the plains of eastern Europe.

Nearly 40 years on, Ukraine is desperate to get hold of the tanks to fight off in a conflict that closely resembles the one the Leopard 2 was designed for.

For months Ukrainian officials, including Volodymyr Zelensky, have been calling for Berlin to donate some of its tanks and let Kyiv’s other allies, many of whom also operate the Leopard 2, to do the same.

One of the German defence industry’s biggest success stories, some 2,000 Leopard 2 tanks can be found in the inventories of more than a dozen Nato militaries.

Their widespread availability alone makes them an ideal choice to help Ukraine’s forces tip the balance against the Kremlin.

Britain became the first country to announce it would send a main battle tank to Ukraine when it promised a squadron of 14 Challenger 2s.

While British military officials concede that the Challenger 2s will not be enough to swing the war in Ukraine’s favour by themselves, they argue it is the first step towards creating a “critical mass” of armour that would allow its armed forces to force Russia out of the country.

Tankers believe deliveries of the German-made tank would give Ukraine a much better chance of defeating Russia’s most advanced tanks and breaking through its defences.

The Leopard 2 was developed for the West German army in the Seventies and entered into service at the end of that decade. Powered by a diesel engine, it is equipped with a powerful 120mm (4.72in) cannon and advanced night vision.

It is faster and more nimble than the Challenger 2, but carries less armour.

Justin Crump, a former tank commander with the Royal Gloucestershire Hussars and with 20 years’ experience, said that the comparison was similar to that of a “Rolls Royce versus a BMW”, with advantages to both tanks.

With so many Leopards fielded by Europe’s armies, especially those close to its borders, repairs and maintenance would be easy, with an abundance of spare parts close by.

The Challenger 2, by comparison, requires at least two sets of tools because the turret uses metric measurements and the hull imperial.

The Leopard was designed to be operated by a team of “civilian soldiers,” Mr Crump said.

Germany Leopard tanks Ukraine invasion Russia war - Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Germany Leopard tanks Ukraine invasion Russia war - Maja Hitij/Getty Images

For example, the Leopard uses single-piece ammo, rather than the warhead and propellant charges being separated, making it easier to train crew as loaders, he said.

Unlike the Challenger 2, the Leopard has a Nato standard 120mm gun, meaning that several countries can supply ammunition for it.

The Leopard 2 “rightly has an excellent reputation around the world,” Ralf Raths, the head of Germany’s Tank Museum, told broadcaster ARD.

However, he warned that it is not an “indestructible game changer” and that its effectiveness will depend on how many are delivered and whether it is supported by the right weapons systems in battle.

He also pointed out that the tank was ultimately never called into service in the Cold War, and as a result, has rarely seen combat.

Germany is expected to announce a donation of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, bowing to weeks of international pressure.

Olaf Scholz, the country's chancellor, is reportedly preparing to send 14 tanks.

Berlin is also expected to allow other countries, such as Poland, to re-export German-made Leopard 2s.

Under international agreements, other countries must be granted permission by Berlin to send their Leopard 2s.

Officials in Kyiv have suggested a dozen nations were willing to donate a total of up to 100 of them, if given permission by the German government.

Latest Stories

  • American POW freed from Russia said his captors were 'idiots' who had prisoners call an Alabama licensing office for help, report says

    Alex Drueke told The Daily Beast that the licensing boss picked up and told him she couldn't help but was "praying" for them.

  • An elected Alaska Republican — and member of the Oath Keepers — was censured after asking facetiously if dead children are 'actually a benefit to society'

    The anti-abortion lawmaker, who took part in the January 6 protests, appeared to be trying to make a point critical of reproductive rights.

  • Former Bush aide says Marjorie Taylor Greene has become so powerful in the GOP that she can't be dismissed as a fringe figure anymore

    Marjorie Taylor Greene is a Kevin McCarthy confidante, not a deranged fringe figure, former Bush aide Peter Wehner wrote in an op-ed for the Atlantic.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson Resort To Ugly New Low On Ukraine

    Above a "Ukrainian Pimp" caption, the extremist congresswoman marked the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion with a gaslighting take on Fox News.

  • Presenter threatens 'serious action' against Putin defender 'if I catch you listening to my show again'

    It came on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia Drops Ominous Warning About Attack on Second Country

    SPUTNIKMoldova dismissed claims made by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday that Ukraine “saboteurs” were prepping a false flag attack on a pro-Russian breakaway region in the country.The warning, announced on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram account, suggested the troops involved would dress up as Russians. “As a pretext for the invasion, it is planned to stage an alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria,” the message warned, referring to the pro-Russian b

  • Russia's Medvedev floats idea of pushing back Poland's borders

    Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back the borders of hostile states as far as possible, even if that meant the frontiers of NATO member Poland. Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made the comments in a message on his Telegram account exactly a year after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special military operation" to protect Russian speakers and ensure its own security. Ukraine says it is defending itself from an unprovoked colonial-style war of aggression and has vowed to retake all of its own territory by force, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

  • Here's the Attention George Santos Ordered With His AR-15 Stunt

    A bill to make the mass shooter's gun of choice the 'National Gun of America' might seem sick, but it's mostly a symptom of nihilist politics. They don't really care—about anything.

  • China Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, Allies

    (Bloomberg) -- China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine in a position paper on ending the war that offered some reprieve to Moscow but was quickly dismissed by Kyiv’s allies as the conflict enters its second year. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop

  • China: why Beijing has decided this is the year to 'unify' with Taiwan

    China’s leaders could use an attack on Taiwan as a distraction from economic issues at home.

  • Ukraine Supporters Found The Most Ingenious Way Of Trolling The Russian Embassy In London

    Painting the town yellow and blue.

  • In Russia-Ukraine war, more disastrous path could lie ahead

    For Russia, it's been a year of bold charges and bombardments, humiliating retreats and grinding sieges. Ukraine has countered with fierce resistance, surprising counteroffensives and unexpected hit-and-run strikes. Now, on the anniversary of Russia's invasion that has killed tens of thousands and reduced cities to ruins, both sides are preparing for a potentially even more disastrous phase that lies ahead. Russia recently intensified its push to capture all of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heart

  • Tucker Carlson Fawns Over Trump Ordering McDonald’s

    Fox NewsFox News star Tucker Carlson was thoroughly impressed on Wednesday night with how “good” Donald Trump is at ordering fast food, telling his viewers to “treat yourself” to footage of the ex-president deftly handling the cashier’s counter at a McDonald’s.“Whatever you think of Donald Trump, when he’s unleashed in a crowd of people, he’s unbelievable,” Carlson fawned over the former president. “If you haven’t seen the tape of him ordering in McDonald’s in East Palestine, treat yourself.”The

  • Shaun Pinner: Briton who was captured by Russian forces in Ukraine reveals his message for Putin

    A British national captured by Russian forces while fighting alongside Ukrainian troops has recalled how he was tortured and left unable to walk during his ordeal. Shaun Pinner was among five Britons released from Russian detention in Ukraine in a prisoner swap last September. Appearing on this week's Beth Rigby Interviews, the former soldier also called for Ukraine to receive fighter jets as part of "continued support" to stop Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • Trump Subpoenas Ex-Deutsche Bank Private Banker in New York Fraud Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump subpoenaed his longtime private banker for documents and testimony in New York Attorney General Letitia James’s suit accusing him and his real estate company of using false asset valuations to dupe banks and insurers.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningHow Biden’s Shock-an

  • China Warns Top US Diplomat in Hong Kong Not to Cross Red Lines

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing has laid down three “red lines” for the top US diplomat in Hong Kong, saying recent comments by the consul general constituted interference.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally Ending as Dollar Pe

  • China is using spy buoys in the Arctic, says Canada

    The Canadian military has discovered Chinese spy buoys in the Arctic which are monitoring US submarines and melting ice sheets.

  • Russia will resort to drafting college students to throw more troops at the front lines, Ukrainian intel says

    "It is likely that the mobilization will be carried out by April 1, the beginning of the spring draft for conscription," Ukraine intelligence said.

  • Biden Fired The Architect Of The Capitol. But What About Other Trump Appointees?

    Ginni Thomas, Trump’s appointee to the Library of Congress Trust Fund Board, repeatedly lobbied Trump aides to overturn the 2020 election — and yet she still remains in her appointed position.

  • Russia Celebrates Ukraine Anniversary With Threat to Invade Another Country

    Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via ReutersUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday marked the first anniversary of a full-scale invasion of his country with a stirring message of mourning, defiance, and hope.“On February 24, millions of us made a choice,” Zelensky tweeted. “Not a white flag, but the blue and yellow one. Not fleeing, but facing. Resisting and fighting.” His words were accompanied by a video showing Ukrainians weeping with their loved ones, sheltering from explosio