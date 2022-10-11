Inside Kwasi Kwarteng's battle to find £60bn of cuts

Kwasi Kwarteng bank of england

Slashing benefits, a multi-billion pound blow to public services or abandoning tax cuts: it is a grim menu of options being put on the Chancellor’s desk ahead of his Halloween fiscal plan. Rather than merely trimming the fat off the state, Kwasi Kwarteng will need to take an axe to budgets to make his sums add up after outlining £43bn of tax cuts, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

The think tank believes the Chancellor will need to find £62bn to stabilise Britain’s debt pile – a hole bigger than the current military budget and more than a third of health and social care spending.

Paul Johnson, director of the IFS, says: “Spending cuts of this scale would be extraordinarily hard to achieve. Partly hard because clearly we have had 12 years of very tight spending control, so there is not a lot of fat to cut.

“It seems entirely implausible we can cut spending on the NHS, given the state that is in. That is the biggest spending area.”

Kwarteng and his new permanent secretary James Bowler now have to draw up options to fill the blackhole in an even shorter time after confirming the fiscal plan will be brought forward to October 31.

Failing to placate the concerns of investors risks triggering a Halloween fright on markets but the spending cuts needed look politically insurmountable.

In a bleak set of projections in its “Green Budget”, the IFS estimates that £62bn of fiscal tightening would be needed by 2026-27 to have debt falling as the economy suffers a shallow two-year recession.

The hole shrinks if Liz Truss and Kwarteng can defy doubters to achieve their goal of quicker growth, however. Tightening of £41bn will be needed if growth is 0.25 percentage points per year quicker and the hole will be reduced £21bn if it is 0.5 percentage points faster.

It seems unlikely that Kwarteng will reverse his package of tax cuts or announce alternative increases that fill any hole. However, the most feasible spending reductions also look politically perilous amid a Tory rebellion over curbing next year’s benefits increase.

Story continues

“The political options are relatively few and far between,” says Simon French, Panmure Gordon chief economist and a former official with a key role on spending during the austerity era.

“That is why I think people who are close enough to Kwasi are somewhat concerned that he's set himself a slightly impossible task unless he wants to bring himself an awful lot more political heat.”

Finding the £62bn could be achieved through a 11pc reduction in public services spending with no change to taxation or social security payments, according to the IFS. A 10pc reduction to day-to-day spending on public services would drag down borrowing by £45bn – and £23bn if the NHS and military budgets were protected.

Halving investment spending would cut spending by £36bn in four years’ time while reducing it to 2pc of GDP would save £14bn.

And linking working-age benefits to the lower rate of earnings rather than inflation would cut spending by £7bn next year and £13bn from 2024-25.

However, a smorgasbord of problems stand in the way of Kwarteng making such deep spending cuts.

First, the state is already a leaner machine after the post-financial crisis austerity cuts. Many of the low hanging fruit of government savings have already been picked while some savings will take years to carry out.

A 14pc reduction in day-to-day public service spending would be needed to fill the £62bn hole in 2026-27. But cuts of more than a quarter would be needed if health and defence spending were exempt, likely causing a considerable reduction to the quality of many public services.

“It would be difficult – many departments experienced a big squeeze in spending over the 2010s, areas such as police, prisons and local government services,” says Carl Emmerson, deputy director at the IFS.

Second, a shift to a regime of lower tax and spending cuts risks a voter backlash, particularly after Boris Johnson’s huge 2019 majority was built on the back of promises to end the austerity era.

Given Kwarteng’s package of tax giveaways fell flat with the electorate, a return to severe spending restraints risks doing even more damage to a faltering government. Truss already looks set to back down on proposals to increase benefits by earnings rather than inflation after a revolt within the party.

Third, cuts to big budgets including health and defence are even more difficult given the need to tackle the huge NHS backlog and bolster the military following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

And finally, department budgets, set out last year in cash terms, have already been significantly squeezed in real terms by high inflation. Keeping budgets unchanged in cash terms is a “hidden form of austerity on departments” and further cuts would be on top of that pain.

The IFS estimates it would cost an extra £14bn to top department budgets up to their initial generosity in 2023-24 and £23bn in 2024-25.

Panmure Gordon's French says: “There is always fat to trim but it just becomes a harder process. The easy cuts have been removed.”

Facing difficult choices, Kwarteng could turn to fiscal sleight of hand to avoid the need for an immediate spending crunch. Some are wary that the Chancellor will set a new fiscal rule that means he only has to have debt declining in the distant future, such as five years’ time.

This would allow him to pencil in the big spending cuts far out in the future, potentially allowing him to get a more favourable marking from the Office for Budget Responsibility’s assessment due to be released alongside the fiscal plan. But this risks denting the Government’s credibility with markets again.

The IFS says: “Just as financial markets – which ultimately have to lend the money required to plug the gap in the government’s fiscal plans – might be unconvinced by plans underpinned by an assumption of a miraculous uptick in growth, so too might they be unconvinced by plans underpinned by vague promises of public spending cuts far into the future.”

As the think tank points out, Kwarteng himself in 2012 accused New Labour of repeatedly promising to balance the books in the far future but “tomorrow never seemed to arrive”.

As the Chancellor attempts to repair his standing with markets, he too will have to resist the temptation.