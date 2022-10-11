Inside Kwasi Kwarteng's battle to find £60bn of cuts

Tom Rees
·5 min read
Kwasi Kwarteng bank of england
Kwasi Kwarteng bank of england

Slashing benefits, a multi-billion pound blow to public services or abandoning tax cuts: it is a grim menu of options being put on the Chancellor’s desk ahead of his Halloween fiscal plan. Rather than merely trimming the fat off the state, Kwasi Kwarteng will need to take an axe to budgets to make his sums add up after outlining £43bn of tax cuts, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

The think tank believes the Chancellor will need to find £62bn to stabilise Britain’s debt pile – a hole bigger than the current military budget and more than a third of health and social care spending.

Paul Johnson, director of the IFS, says: “Spending cuts of this scale would be extraordinarily hard to achieve. Partly hard because clearly we have had 12 years of very tight spending control, so there is not a lot of fat to cut.

“It seems entirely implausible we can cut spending on the NHS, given the state that is in. That is the biggest spending area.”

Kwarteng and his new permanent secretary James Bowler now have to draw up options to fill the blackhole in an even shorter time after confirming the fiscal plan will be brought forward to October 31.

Failing to placate the concerns of investors risks triggering a Halloween fright on markets but the spending cuts needed look politically insurmountable.

In a bleak set of projections in its “Green Budget”, the IFS estimates that £62bn of fiscal tightening would be needed by 2026-27 to have debt falling as the economy suffers a shallow two-year recession.

The hole shrinks if Liz Truss and Kwarteng can defy doubters to achieve their goal of quicker growth, however. Tightening of £41bn will be needed if growth is 0.25 percentage points per year quicker and the hole will be reduced £21bn if it is 0.5 percentage points faster.

It seems unlikely that Kwarteng will reverse his package of tax cuts or announce alternative increases that fill any hole. However, the most feasible spending reductions also look politically perilous amid a Tory rebellion over curbing next year’s benefits increase.

“The political options are relatively few and far between,” says Simon French, Panmure Gordon chief economist and a former official with a key role on spending during the austerity era.

“That is why I think people who are close enough to Kwasi are somewhat concerned that he's set himself a slightly impossible task unless he wants to bring himself an awful lot more political heat.”

Finding the £62bn could be achieved through a 11pc reduction in public services spending with no change to taxation or social security payments, according to the IFS. A 10pc reduction to day-to-day spending on public services would drag down borrowing by £45bn – and £23bn if the NHS and military budgets were protected.

Halving investment spending would cut spending by £36bn in four years’ time while reducing it to 2pc of GDP would save £14bn.

And linking working-age benefits to the lower rate of earnings rather than inflation would cut spending by £7bn next year and £13bn from 2024-25.

However, a smorgasbord of problems stand in the way of Kwarteng making such deep spending cuts.

First, the state is already a leaner machine after the post-financial crisis austerity cuts. Many of the low hanging fruit of government savings have already been picked while some savings will take years to carry out.

A 14pc reduction in day-to-day public service spending would be needed to fill the £62bn hole in 2026-27. But cuts of more than a quarter would be needed if health and defence spending were exempt, likely causing a considerable reduction to the quality of many public services.

“It would be difficult – many departments experienced a big squeeze in spending over the 2010s, areas such as police, prisons and local government services,” says Carl Emmerson, deputy director at the IFS.

Second, a shift to a regime of lower tax and spending cuts risks a voter backlash, particularly after Boris Johnson’s huge 2019 majority was built on the back of promises to end the austerity era.

Given Kwarteng’s package of tax giveaways fell flat with the electorate, a return to severe spending restraints risks doing even more damage to a faltering government. Truss already looks set to back down on proposals to increase benefits by earnings rather than inflation after a revolt within the party.

Third, cuts to big budgets including health and defence are even more difficult given the need to tackle the huge NHS backlog and bolster the military following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

And finally, department budgets, set out last year in cash terms, have already been significantly squeezed in real terms by high inflation. Keeping budgets unchanged in cash terms is a “hidden form of austerity on departments” and further cuts would be on top of that pain.

The IFS estimates it would cost an extra £14bn to top department budgets up to their initial generosity in 2023-24 and £23bn in 2024-25.

Panmure Gordon's French says: “There is always fat to trim but it just becomes a harder process. The easy cuts have been removed.”

Facing difficult choices, Kwarteng could turn to fiscal sleight of hand to avoid the need for an immediate spending crunch. Some are wary that the Chancellor will set a new fiscal rule that means he only has to have debt declining in the distant future, such as five years’ time.

This would allow him to pencil in the big spending cuts far out in the future, potentially allowing him to get a more favourable marking from the Office for Budget Responsibility’s assessment due to be released alongside the fiscal plan. But this risks denting the Government’s credibility with markets again.

The IFS says: “Just as financial markets – which ultimately have to lend the money required to plug the gap in the government’s fiscal plans – might be unconvinced by plans underpinned by an assumption of a miraculous uptick in growth, so too might they be unconvinced by plans underpinned by vague promises of public spending cuts far into the future.”

As the think tank points out, Kwarteng himself in 2012 accused New Labour of repeatedly promising to balance the books in the far future but “tomorrow never seemed to arrive”.

As the Chancellor attempts to repair his standing with markets, he too will have to resist the temptation.

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks edge Oilers 5-4 for first win of the pre-season

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — It wasn't perfect but head coach Bruce Boudreau saw his Vancouver Canucks take a step in the right direction on Wednesday. After starting the pre-season 0-3-2, the Canucks finally posted a win, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. “It’s not complete yet," Boudreau said of Vancouver's performance. "There was a lot of scrambly plays in our own zone which we really have to clean up. And they will be cleaned up. But I saw a lot better things going on tonight with the defence and with

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • In time of crisis, Canada Sports Hall of Fame inductees highlight what is good about sports

    For cynics, it's easy to take a dim view of what's going on in the world of sports these days. What we for so long thought of as fun and games has been rocked by the ravages of the real world. These days we investigate sport because of its shortcomings at least as much as we celebrate it for its triumphs. At time of writing, Hockey Canada executives are testifying before the House of Commons heritage committee about its handling of reports of sexual abuse. An independent report documented a "tox

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in a round of 32 women's singles match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of three WTA titles in the last two month