Inside King Charles's Coronation: When is it and what happens?

King Charles and the Queen Consort will be crowned alongside each other at Westminster Abbey on May 6

King Charles is set to be crowned alongside the Queen Consort at a lavish ceremony in Westminster Abbey later this year.

The investiture will form part of a long weekend filled with celebrations for the new monarch, ranging from street parties to concerts.

The King ascended the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September last year, making him the oldest new monarch in British history.

Since then, plans for the much-anticipated Coronation weekend, code-named Operation Golden Orb, have been released.

When is the King's Coronation?

The Coronation service will begin at 11am on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

The ceremony will be followed by a weekend of events, including a concert at Windsor Castle.

What will happen at the Coronation ceremony?

The King and the Queen Consort will arrive at Westminster Abbey in a procession starting from Buckingham Palace known as The King’s Procession.

Their Majesties will be crowned in the Abbey in London in a service that will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Buckingham Palace said the ceremony will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while remaining rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.

In a statement, the Palace added: "The Coronation is a solemn religious service, together with an occasion for celebration and pageantry.

"The ceremony has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and this year’s Coronation is expected to include the same core elements while recognising the spirit of our times.

"For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey, London. Since 1066, the service has almost always been conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury."

The Coronation will include many of the ceremonies that were seen in the late Queen's service, such as the oath, anointing, homage and enthronment.

Charles will also have the crown of St Edward placed on his head, officially crowning him as King Charles III.

He will be seated in the Coronation Chair, known as Edward's Chair, holding the sovereign's sceptre and rod, to represent his control of the nation, and the sovereign's orb, to represent the Christian world.

The anointing will not be shown on television and is set to be hidden from the public, as it was for the late Queen's coronation in 1953, The Telegraph understands.

The service has been planned to be representative of different faiths and community groups, in line with the King's wish to reflect the ethnic diversity of modern Britain.

He will still pledge to be "Defender of the Faith" in the Coronation oath, but palace aides and church officials plan to add further words that will allow the King to recognise he serves all religions.

Over 8,000 guests from 129 nations travelled to Westminster Abbey for the late Queen's coronation, but the event this year will be limited to 2,000 to accommodate health and safety restrictions.

Charles is understood to want a diverse congregation to witness the historic event, and has invited representatives from his many charity affiliations and from across the voluntary sector.

Only a minority of MPs and peers have been invited to the ceremony.

On April 8, it was announced that over 1,250 volunteers and young people had been invited to either attend the ceremony itself or be part of one of its surrounding events.

Meanwhile, Prince George is to become the youngest future king to play an official role at a coronation, having been named one of his grandfather’s four Pages of Honour.

The nine-year-old will be tasked with carrying the King’s robes alongside three other Pages of Honour - schoolboys Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, Nicholas Barclay, 13, and Ralph Tollemache, 12. All three are the sons of His Majesty’s friends.

The Queen has chosen to include as her own Pages of Honour her three grandsons, twins Gus and Louis Lopes, 13, and Freddy Parker Bowles, 13, as well as her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, 10.

What music will be played during the ceremony?

The King has asked for Greek Orthodox music to be played in the service in tribute to his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, to be performed by the Byzantine Chant Ensemble.

Lord Lloyd-Webber has also been commissioned by the King to write his Coronation Anthem, in what the composer hopes will "reflect the joyful occasion".

The anthem is one of 12 new pieces of music selected personally by the monarch for his ceremony.

The Ascension Choir, a group of eight "hand-picked" singers from the choir that performed at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding, have been chosen for the ceremony.

Led by Abimbola Amoako-Gyampah, the Ascension Choir will sing Alleluia (O Sing Praises), becoming the first gospel group to perform in Westminster Abbey for a Coronation.

The group will sing during the main service as part of a two-part composition that was commissioned from the award-winning TV and film composer Debbie Wiseman.

Another first at the Coronation will be the Welsh language performance of Paul Mealor’s Coronation Kyrie. The song will be sung by bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and the Choir of Westminster Abbey in the main part of the service.

The Palace said that six of the new songs have been composed for orchestra and will be performed before the service begins.

This pre-service commission will be composed by Judith Weir, Master of the King’s Music, and will be the first performance by the Coronation Orchestra.

The Coronation Orchestra includes musicians drawn from eight leading orchestras of the then Prince of Wales’ patronages, including the Philharmonia Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

Also during the pre-service interval, Iain Farrington’s organ commission Voices of the World will be performed as a celebratory musical offering that pays tribute to the diversity of the Commonwealth.

His Coronation March commission, written by film composer Patrick Doyle, is described as a song that is ceremonial and full of pageantry, which builds to a triumphant finale.

The coronation will include the oath required by statute and many of the ceremonies which were seen in the late Queen's service, such as anointing with consecrated oil, the delivery of the orb and the enthroning itself. - AP

The Palace said that five of the new commissions will be included in the main service, featuring voices from the Choir of Westminster Abbey and The Choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal, as well as girl choristers from Truro Cathedral and Methodist College, Belfast, joined by singers from the Monteverdi Choir.

The King also commissioned Tarik O’Regan for the main service after hearing his music at Lincoln Cathedral in 2006.

Mr O’Regan wrote Agnus Dei for the ceremony, which will be performed during a reflective moment in the historic service.

What will happen after the Coronation?

After the ceremony, the King and Queen Consort will return to Buckingham Palace in the Coronation Procession.

It has been revealed that the route will be a fraction of the length of Queen Elizabeth's, raising fears that many royal well-wishers may miss out on the chance to see the new monarch.

The 1.3-mile route will take the King and Queen from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, but avoid large sections of the capital that were taken in during Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 five-mile Coronation procession.

It will be the reverse of their journey to the Abbey, meaning people who have managed to secure a spot lining the route will see the King twice.

The King, Queen and senior members of the Royal family will then stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the fly-past to conclude the day’s ceremonial events.

Will the Coronation be televised?

The Coronation will be televised for British and international audiences to watch. It comes after the Accession Council was broadcast for the first time ever in September last year.

The late Queen's coronation was the first ever to be televised and came at her own request. An estimated 27 million people in the UK watched the ceremony on television, with 11 million tuning in on the radio.

What will happen the day after the Coronation?

People across Britain will take part in the Coronation Big Lunch, during which neighbours and communities will be invited to share food and fun.

The King and Queen have "personally chosen" a French-inspired quiche to mark their Coronation, featuring spinach, broad beans, cheese and tarragon.

The Government announced that the Prime Minister will host a Big Lunch at Downing Street on the Sunday and that guests will include community volunteers from across the country.

Meanwhile, the Culture Secretary has also called on the public to showcase their local celebrations on a digital map to mark less than two months to go until the event.

Coronation concert

Separately, a Coronation Concert will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC on the Sunday evening.

Among the stars performing will be Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, the Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, the Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, and the singer-songwriter Freya Ridings.

More than 57 locations across the UK, from Bournemouth to Belfast, will be putting up big screens meaning that more than 100,000 people will be able to watch the event in their hometowns.

Some stand-out locations already confirmed include Cardiff Castle, Belfast City Hall and Picadilly Gardens in Manchester.

Huge television screens will also be placed in Hyde Park, Green Park and St James’s Park for public viewing in London. Screens in St James’s Park will also show the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May.

When is the Coronation bank holiday?

An additional bank holiday to mark the Coronation is scheduled for Monday, May 8.

It will take place across the UK, and in recognition of the King's concern for strengthening local communities, the public will be encouraged to volunteer and join projects in their local area as part of the Big Help Out.

The King and Queen hope that the impact of the Big Help Out will be felt across the country, creating a lasting legacy and the recruitment of more volunteers.

It is expected that more than six million people across the nation will take part in the volunteering scheme.

Data, from a survey of more than 2,000 adults across the country between April 7 and 11, also shows that younger respondents were more likely to plan to participate.

On average, 24 per cent of 25 to 34-year-olds and 19 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds plan to get involved.

Brendan Cox, co-founder of the Together Coalition, which is organising The Big Help Out, told The Telegraph: “It shows the level of enthusiasm for people rolling up their sleeves and getting their hands dirty as part of the Coronation.

“People are obviously looking forward to the service itself and the celebration around it … but it also shows a real appetite to make the Coronation something that has a longer term legacy in communities up and down the country.”

What Crown does the King wear?

The King will be crowned with the St Edward's Crown, which is made of solid gold and features over 400 gemstones, including rubies, garnets and sapphires. He will leave the Abbey wearing the Imperial State Crown.

The King is thought likely to arrive at his Coronation in military uniform, which would then form his main base attire for the ceremony.

However, he will also appear in a number of ceremonial robes throughout, including the Robe of State when he enters Westminster Abbey. This is also known as the Parliament Robe as it is worn for the State Opening of Parliament.

He will then wear a number of sacred garments at different points in the ceremony. You can read about them in detail here.

What is Operation Golden Orb?

Operation Golden Orb is the codename under which plans for King Charles's Coronation had been drawn up.

Who will pay for the Coronation?

The Government pays for the Coronation and the King has reportedly expressed a wish that his service is considered "good value" given that it comes during a cost of living crisis.

Will Camilla become Queen?

Camilla will be crowned Queen alongside her husband during the Coronation.

The title Queen Camilla was used for the first time by Buckingham Palace on the Coronation invitation, after it emerged that “Consort” would be officially dropped after next month’s ceremony.

Camilla had been referred to as Queen Consort by the Palace since the death of Queen Elizabeth last September.

However, royal aides revealed that Queen Camilla was now considered an “appropriate title” to set against King Charles.

What will happen after the Coronation weekend?

A service of thanksgiving is set to be held for the King at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, at which he will be presented with Britain's oldest crown jewels.

During the service, the King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland, which are normally on display in the Crown Room at Edinburgh Castle and are the oldest regalia in the British Isles.

The Honours, which were last used for a coronation to crown Charles II at Scone in 1651, will be escorted from Edinburgh Castle to the cathedral by a people's procession of about 100 representatives from different walks of life across Scotland.

They are composed of the crown of Scotland, the sword and the sceptre, and date from the late fifteenth and early sixteenth century, during the reigns of James IV and James V, the grandfather and father of Mary Queen of Scots.

Humza Yousaf, the Scottish First Minister, said the thanksgiving ceremony would allow Scotland to welcome the new monarch.

“The Honours of Scotland, including the Stone of Destiny, will form part of the ceremony at St Giles' Cathedral and the event will be similar to the thanksgiving service held in 1953 during the late Queen's first visit to Scotland following her Coronation,” he said.

Following the late Queen's coronation, she spent a week in Scotland, attending a national service of thanksgiving and dedication at St Giles’ Cathedral on June 24, 1953.

Cheering crowds witnessed the magnificent procession accompanying the royal carriage bearing the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh to the cathedral.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.