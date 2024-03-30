Inside Kate Middleton's Plans For Easter Sunday With Family

It is tradition that Kate Middleton and Prince William attend Easter services at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday. This year, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children are reportedly planning to skip the public facing event and spend the long weekend together at their home.

George, Charlotte, and Louis are currently on their Easter break and will return to Lambrook School on April 17. When the Princess retreated from the public, it was initially announced that she'd return to public events after Easter. According to People, she may join in school events relatively soon, but that does not mean she will return to royal duties. Doctors' advice has been to rest and recover.

Earlier this month, Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis, surprising her followers and even her friends.

“It was a heck of a shock,” one insider told People.

Another former palace aide said that the “circle of knowledge was very tight.”

In a video announcing her diagnosis, Kate said that when she underwent abdominal surgery in January, her condition was at first thought to be non-cancerous, however “tests after the procedure found cancer had been present.”

She went on, “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I'm now in the early stages of that treatment. This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

She continued, “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

