Inside Johnny Depp's last day of cross-examination in Amber Heard defamation trial

Jessica Wang
·6 min read
Johnny Depp returned to the stand for his final day of cross-examination in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, fielding inquiries about his exit from Pirates of the Caribbean 6, past text messages and email exchanges, and audio recordings on Monday.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed chronicling her experiences as a domestic violence survivor. Though Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the piece, his lawyers maintained the references to him and her public abuse allegations were clear, claiming that the op-ed damaged his career and reputation.

Heard filed for divorce from Depp after a year of marriage in 2016, obtaining a domestic violence restraining order against him and accusing him of physically and verbally abusing her during "violent and volatile" episodes while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Depp has called the allegations "heinous" and "not based in any species of truth." He's also claimed that Heard was abusive towards him.

Below, EW recaps the moments from day 8 of the trial, including a warning from Judge Penney Azcarate to attendees about laughter in the courtroom and allegations that Heard "despised" her ex-husband's friendship with actor Paul Bettany.

Heard accuses Depp of burning her with a cigarette in audio recording

In new audio shared in court, Heard can be heard accusing Depp of throwing and putting his cigarette out on her, actions that he denied on Monday. "Put your f--king cigarettes out on someone else," Heard says in the audio. "You f—king have consequences for your actions." Depp responds in the audio, "Shut up, fat ass." The actor denied that he put out a cigarette on his ex-wife, but allowed that ashes might have flicked in her direction. "There's no way under the sun I would flick a cigarette at her or burn her," he said. "That's ludicrous."

Depp felt 'betrayed' by Disney over his Pirates 6 exit

After testifying about his exit from Pirates of the Caribbean 6 last week and declaring that he would never return to the franchise, Depp revisited the topic this week and said he felt "betrayed" by Disney, the studio behind the films, for reportedly cutting ties following Heard's allegations of domestic violence. Depp said "there was a deep and distinct sense of feeling betrayed by the people that I've worked hard for" in court Monday. Captain Jack Sparrow "was a character that I had built from the ground up" and had "put a lot of myself [into]," he testified, adding, "I didn't quite understand how after that long relationship and quite a successful relationship with Disney that… suddenly, I was guilty until proven innocent."

Depp's claim that he doesn't watch his own films elicits laughter and a warning from the judge

When Depp's legal team questioned him about other film franchises he's been involved with, Depp cited Alice in Wonderland and, after a few seconds of struggling to recall others, Fantastic Beasts. The actor attributed his poor memory to the fact that he generally doesn't watch his own films. "I don't watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?" Depp said, eliciting laughter in the courtroom. Judge Azcarate did not take too kindly to the outburst, telling attendees, "Order in the court, or I will have you removed. Understood?" Depp previously provoked laughter in the courtroom last week, when he testified that he once gave his friend Marilyn Manson drugs "so that he would stop talking so much."

Actor Johnny Depp sits to testify in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022
Actor Johnny Depp sits to testify in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022

STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial against Amber Heard

Depp says Heard 'despised' his friendship with Paul Bettany, claims she made Bettany's teenage son cry

Depp's lawyer revisited his texts with friend and former costar Paul Bettany, with whom Depp said he had an "instant connection" because of his dry English humor. When asked about Heard and Bettany's relationship, Depp described it as "abominable," accusing Heard of making Bettany's 18-year-old son cry while on an island with Bettany and his family. "Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany mainly because we had become such close friends," Depp testified. "For her, he was a threat and would take me away from her. If Paul Bettany were getting the attention from me, that was a showstopper. It would cause all kinds of unpleasantries."

He recalled: "We were on the island with Mr. Bettany, his wife, and his four children. Ms. Heard and Mr. Bettany got into some debate over lunch and I just remember that whenever Mr. Bettany tried to make a point, she would talk over him. It got quite rude. She got mean and she got loud. And then his 18-year-old boy, he entered the conversation. [The topic] was something he studied in school. He knew all about it and voiced his opinion and Ms. Heard demeaned that young man to the point where he burst into tears and walked away. It was at that point that I had spoken to Ms. Heard and said, 'That behavior is unacceptable. You have no right to demean that boy. You cannot always be right. You should try being wrong sometime.' I thought it was best that she leave the island."

Heard suggests no one would believe Depp's account of abuse in audio recording

Additional bombshell recordings of Depp and Heard's arguments were shared in court. In one, Heard voices frustration with the rollercoaster nature of their relationship. "It takes you 20 seconds at most to go, 'F--- that. I hate you. I don't want to be with you.' If you don't want to be with me in life then you need to actually do it and forget that five hours ago, you said the opposite… Does that seem normal to you? You told me that you couldn't imagine your life without me and now you're throwing your ring on the floor. Does that seem normal to you?" Depp testified that he "wanted out" of the marriage but Heard "wouldn't let me leave" in response to the audio.

In another, the two address "the abuse thing" and suggest it's a two-way street. When Depp said he'd go public, Heard suggested that no one would believe him to be a victim of abuse as a man. "Tell the world, Johnny," she says in the audio. "Tell them, 'I, Johnny Depp, a man, I'm a victim too of domestic violence,' and see how many people believe or side with you."

