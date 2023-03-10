Inside Joe Biden’s plan for a tax raid on billionaires

President Joe Biden speaks about his 2024 proposed budget at the Finishing Trades Institute, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) - AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Joe Biden’s annual budget plan has billionaires, investors and big business firmly in its firing line.

Under the US President’s proposals, which were unveiled on Thursday, the very richest Americans such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos would face a minimum 25pc tax rate.

Even those not in the same wealth league will face higher taxes, with proposals to up the top rate of income tax for those earning over $400,000 a year.

The tax rate for corporations is also set to rise significantly and the President wants to quadruple the levy on share buybacks.

The message is clear: the Democrats are banking on taxing the wealthiest to reduce the US’s $31 trillion debt mountain.

Yet experts say the President has “virtually zero” hope of pushing through these policies in the next two years. The Republicans hold a majority in the lower chamber, the House of Representatives, and are almost certain to vigorously oppose Biden’s plans.

Biden is already facing a looming clash with the Republicans over getting approval to raise the limit on how much the Government can borrow to avoid default.

“This is as much Biden trying to position himself and the party for 2024, as well as this spite over the debt ceiling, as it is about actually implementing policies,” says Ben Koltun of Beacon Policy Advisors in Washington DC.

The President’s proposed billionaire tax raid comes as public opinion of Biden's handling of the economy sours, amid rising interest rates and high inflation. Aggressive taxation of the rich may help to juice those numbers by appealing to the Democrat's base.

Koltun says: “The significance is that Biden and the Democratic Party see that raising taxes on the wealthy, raising taxes on investors, raising taxes on corporations is still a politically winning issue for them even if they can't necessarily implement the policy.”

The US is home to the highest number of billionaires in the world at 735, followed by China at 539 and India at 166, according to Forbes.

Four out of five of the world’s richest people are American: Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.

Calls from the left to make these individuals pay more towards the state have been growing louder in recent years. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a star on the left wing of the Democrat party, famously wore a white dress emblazoned with the phrase “Tax the Rich” to the Met Gala in New York in 2021.

But while a billionaire tax might be a vote winner in certain quarters, experts are sceptical that it will ever see the light of day. Current proposals are seen as too complex and observers warn the policy risks making the US less competitive internationally.

Wendy Edelberg, the director of The Hamilton Project and a senior fellow in Economic Studies at the Brookings Institution, says: “I dare say no one expects the President's budget to be taken up in its current form in Congress. I view this more as a marker and the beginning of a conversation.”

Erica York of the Tax Foundation, a Washington DC-based think tank, points out that billionaires are already paying plenty of tax in the US.

The richest 1pc of Americans actually pay 42.3pc of all individual income taxes in the US, while the bottom half pay only 2.3pc, she says.

These figures do not include refundable tax credits. Some people in the bottom fifth of the population in fact have a negative income tax rate as they receive more back than they pay.

“It's not what the United States needs right now,” York says of the proposals. “We're seeing the president move in the direction of having a very uncompetitive tax code that would discourage entrepreneurship and innovation.”

The minimum tax rate on billionaires would also break with international norms on taxing capital gains, she says.

Normally, when you own an asset such as a stock or a privately held business, you only pay taxes on the change in value of the asset when you sell it. As a result, people can have a lot of wealth on paper without paying taxes on it.

The billionaire minimum tax would require the richest Americans to examine the change in the value of their assets every year on top of paying regular income tax.

If a billionaire’s tax rate falls below 25pc once both capital gains and income tax bills are considered, they would have to pay a top-up.

“It's a very difficult tax to administer and I don't think it has very much likelihood of actually becoming law,” York says.

Should it do so, the likely outcome would be more tax avoidance or even evasion. York points out that “an entire industry” has been developed to help avoid inheritance tax in the US.

The new budget proposals also include plans to raise corporation tax by seven percentage points to 28pc, reversing one of Donald Trump’s flagship policies.

Such a rise would take the US rate higher than the UK’s, even after Jeremy Hunt’s controversial six-point increase to 25pc next month.

Biden also wants to quadruple the tax on share buybacks to 4pc and double the rate US multinationals pay on their foreign earnings from 10.5pc to 21pc.

In another attempt to unpick Trump’s legacy, he plans to raise the top rate on high earners making at least $400,000 by 2.6 percentage points to 39.6pc.

Government officials claim the plans would shave off $3 trillion of the deficit through increased revenues over the next ten years.

However, Biden’s attempts to impose higher taxes on top earners and big business have had limited success in the past two years even when Democrats had a majority in both chambers of Congress.

He repeatedly pushed for a tax on billionaires’ unrealised investment gains last year. Resistance from some Republicans and moderate Democrats meant he failed to get it over the line during final negotiations over the Inflation Reduction Act.

While the new plans may act predominantly as a campaigning statement, debate over the proposals will provide a glimpse into America’s future, according to Rohit Kumar.

He was previously an aide to Republican Senate leader Mitchell McConnell and is now an executive with the tax consultancy PwC.

“I think the thing to pay attention to is what, if anything, in these tax increase proposals are congressional Democrats going out of their way to be critical of or disassociate themselves with,” he says

“That would send a signal that even if Democrats won the table and have a very good 2024 election cycle, those proposals that are being criticized today by congressional Democrats might not be viable.”

While a billionaire tax may be unlikely for the moment, the looming political battle over the proposal means the idea is not yet off the table for good.