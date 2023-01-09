‘Inside Job’ Fans Rail on Netflix for Cancelling Series After One Season: ‘Don’t Take It Away From Us!’

Fans of the adult sci-fi animated series “Inside Job” are railing on Netflix for cancelling the series after one season, despite having been ordered for a Season 2. The cancellation was confirmed by series creator Shion Takeuchi on Twitter Sunday.

“Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up,” Takeuchi wrote. “Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to been able to share what was in store with you all.”

Takeuchi also addressed fans directly, writing: “To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride. Even though I’m sad, it helps to know that there’s people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me.”

“I’m really disappointed by the news of #insidejob getting cancelled. It’s one of the best adult cartoons out there, and it certainly deserved better,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another pointed out the immense fan reaction on Twitter, as the show was trending Sunday night.

“Wow ‘Inside Job’ trending with 30k tweets? Almost like people love and care about this show or something.”

Another fan expressed sorrow for the show’s crew.

“Words cannot describe the heartbreak I feel for the crew to see their hard work scrapped like this and how angry I am at Netflix,” they wrote. “This is just heartbreaking.”

Fans also pushed for Netflix to change their minds, as the season ended on a cliffhanger that teased a much bigger story.

“I think @netflix should at least give Inside Job an ending so viewers aren’t left on a cliffhanger” one fan pleaded. “There’s clearly a strong audience that kept up with the series. It was in Netflix’s Top 10 whenever new episodes dropped. Finish the story.”

Especially trending in the “Inside Job” fanbase Monday morning was criticisms of Netflix’s other adult animated series “Big Mouth.” Fans drew a connection to “Big Mouth” being consistently renewed while “Inside Job” was never given a chance beyond Season 1.

Big Mouth literally has f$cking 6 seasons and even a spinoff! Does Netflix really have to be this much of a bunch of asses right now??



I am still pissed off from this. Netflix better say sike and uncancel #insidejob now! And give respect to animation as well! #ReNewInsideJob https://t.co/EiC01fW4ES — SuperFilmBroz (@MrFilmingNerd) January 9, 2023

the fact that netflix cancels good and hardworked shows like inside job and just proceed to keep this shit on the air really tells how they work pic.twitter.com/32NgYNsPUQ — shura (@shurasbox) January 9, 2023

Inside Job got axed after only one seasons but Big Mouth is on like, season 7 and Chicago Party Aunt is getting a second season so i think Western Adult Animation is a black hole of media — Win98 Tech Support (@Win98Tech) January 9, 2023

Never even watched inside job but the fact big mouth ain’t get cancelled yet and inside job doesn’t get a season 2 kinda makes ME mad pic.twitter.com/e5r1CLZy0z — R&RWukong (@R_RWukong) January 9, 2023

im still trying to figure it out, why does big mouth has 6 seasons and inside job only 2???? pic.twitter.com/nTWy223Knl — 🫘 ˊ˞˜ miriam ! (@luvitwithursoul) January 9, 2023

@Netflix Favoritism as always , They Cancel Inside Job but not Big Mouth like it has enough seasons. Inside Job deserves better. #renewinsidejob#saveinsidejobpic.twitter.com/BYO1podXzG — Cameron Kuni (@CameronKuni) January 9, 2023

I never actually tweet but @netflix really has to cancel most of their only good compelling shows, but "Hey guys we're greenlighting another hundred season's of BIG MOUTH! AHAHAHAHAHAH FUNNY GROSSO SHOW YAAAAY!" #BigMouth #bigmouth #Netflix #netflix #insidejob #InsideJobnetflix pic.twitter.com/9BuN3BICF3 — 3DGE (@3DGE_TV) January 9, 2023

“Inside Job” is just the latest cancellation ruffling feathers in the streaming space over the last few months. Netflix has axed several other shows, which has led to frustration from users, including “1899,” “The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself” and “Fate: The Winx Saga.”