Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Surprise Las Vegas Wedding: All the 'Beautiful' Details

Eric Andersson
·3 min read
Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding. Credit: On The JLo

On The JLO

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are husband and wife!

The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas July 16, and the bride has been sharing sweet details and photos from the ceremony.

The Marry Me superstar, 52, and the Argo Oscar winner, 49, walked down the aisle at the Little White Chapel just before midnight on Saturday months after revealing their engagement in April.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient….Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," Lopez wrote to her fans in her On the JLo newsletter on July 17.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

"Behind us two men held hands and held each other," Lopez continued. "In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter's second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing—for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

"We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed."

For the ceremony, Lopez wore a white, lace off-shoulder long sleeve bridal gown with a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and fishtail train and matching veil with lace trim from Zuhair Murad. (She also appeared to wear another look — "a dress from an old movie" — the same night.)

"We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez continued. "They even had a Bluetooth for the (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made very real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very, long last."

Lopez said she intends to use Affleck's last name, which she indicated in a Clark County marriage license obtained by PEOPLE. She even signed her newsletter "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

Lopez and Affleck, who costarred in the movie Gigli, began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November. They postponed their September 2003 wedding just days before their planned ceremony.

After the split, Affleck wed Jennifer Garner, 50, with whom he shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. Lopez had 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with Grammy-winning singer Marc Anthony, 53, whom she wed in 2004.

In 2021, the stars rekindled their relationship. "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," Lopez told PEOPLE earlier this year about their romance. "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other."

After tying the knot, the new Mrs. Affleck showed off her wedding ring in an Instagram shot. "Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets," she captioned the photo, referencing Funny Girl's "Sadie, Sadie" lyrics.

