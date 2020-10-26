Inside Jamie Foxx's Incredible Bond with Late Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon: Her Love Was 'Unfiltered'

Tom Cooper/Getty Jamie Foxx and DeOndra Dixon at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation 10th anniversary in 2018

Jamie Foxx is mourning his beloved sister DeOndra Dixon.

The actor revealed his sister had died in an Instagram post he shared on Monday. A source tells PEOPLE DeOndra, who was 36, died on Oct. 19.

Foxx spoke to PEOPLE about his unbreakable bond with his youngest sister in November 2011, saying DeOndra never hid what she was feeling.

"One thing people may not understand is that the person with special needs, the love that they give you is unfiltered," Foxx said at the time. "There is nothing in the way of them loving you and there is nothing in the way of them being upset with you either."

RELATED: Jamie Foxx's Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies at 36: 'She Is in Heaven Now Dancing'

He added, "You really get the true individual. It’s challenging, but it is moments like this that make it all work. She’s a superstar now."

DeOndra previously told PEOPLE she was "happy to have a big brother to count on," adding she loved him "every day."

The aspiring dancer was born on Sept. 6, 1984, in Dallas, Texas, with Down syndrome, but the diagnosis was never an issue for the close-knit family.

"We weren't trippin' on the fact that she had Down syndrome," he said. "We were trippin' on the fact that she was cute. She was this little chocolate ball."

In November 2019, Foxx gushed about his sister, telling Extra, "What’s great about DeOndra is that when people meet her they sort of lose that apprehension when they see people with special needs."

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Supports Sister DeOndra and Hijacks Auction at Global Down Syndrome Foundation Event

"DeOndra just blows right past them," he continued. "That’s a testament to [our] mom. Mom asked the kids at the school to just look out for her but treat her normal. She’s had a regular life, she’s just as well-adjusted as any person that you would see out there."

"She’s special," he added.