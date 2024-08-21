Inside Inter Miami: MLS Cup or bust. Can team clinch playoff, get payback vs. Cincinnati?

With the Leagues Cup is in the rear view mirror, it’s win the MLS Cup or bust for Inter Miami.

The club can take another step toward that goal on Saturday when they face FC Cincinnati at home at Chase Stadium.

Inside Inter Miami hosts Michelle Kaufman and Andre Fernandez break down every possible scenario for the club to clinch an MLS playoff spot this weekend and we preview what will be a huge rematch between the two teams currently atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Inter Miami also wants payback after Cincinnati embarrassed their side, dealing them a 6-1 loss - the most lopsided of the season and most goals conceded in team history.

Kaufman also interviewed Noah Allen on Wednesday morning after practice and shared his thoughts on facing Cincinnati, Lionel Messi’s ongoing absence and its impact, and more.

Kaufman gives an update on Messi’s injury status.

