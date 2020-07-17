SAG-AFTRA members have less than a week left to vote on whether to approve the latest contract that the guild’s negotiating committee reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, and the debate between supporters and opponents has become more heated than ever. SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris told TheWrap that the contract, valued at $318 million, is the most valuable contract ever gained by the union’s leadership, pointing to gains in residuals for high-budget streaming content and improvements on protections for actors involved in nude or simulated sex scenes. “This is a deal that we negotiated at a time when our employers and our members watched our work grind to a halt from an unprecedented pandemic,” Carteris said. “We have negotiated critical gains for our members, including meaningful increases compensation and $54 million in increased contributions to our health plan. We negotiated for our future, and we achieved real gains.” But last week, 29 of the 42 board members of SAG-AFTRA’s Los Angeles local — the largest local in the guild — voted against the contract and urged a no vote. Led by local president Patricia Richardson and VPs Frances Fisher and David Jolliffe, the group has held...

Read original story Inside the Heated Debate Over SAG-AFTRA’s Latest Studio Contract: Sex Scenes, Money and Quibi At TheWrap