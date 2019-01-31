Inside the Green Room with Danny Green: Canadian winters and Anthony Davis rumours

Welcome to “Inside the Green Room with Danny Green,” a Yahoo Sports podcast and video series hosted by Toronto Raptors forward Danny Green and Harrison Sanford.

On this episode

Danny addresses the elephant in the room: The weather in Toronto and how Kawhi is holding up.

Speaking of Kawhi, Danny touches on his teammate’s recent purchase of a California mansion — another hot-button topic around the Raptors these days.

Danny talks about his experience attending a Maple Leafs game, what impressed him most and what position he’d want to play if he had to lace up a pair of skates.

How the Raptors are meshing as a team and what they need to improve on when closing out games.

What it’s like guarding James Harden.

Danny talks about CJ Miles’ struggles, the GoDaddy curse and why he wore CJ’s PJ’s to a game.

What went through his mind when he saw Victor Oladipo go down with a season-ending knee injury.

How the guys in the room are dealing with the Anthony Davis news and how that compares to the Kawhi situation last season in San Antonio.

Danny and Harrison build their $15 all-time starting five.

Danny Green is ready to brave the cold.

Episode Guide

