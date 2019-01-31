Inside the Green Room with Danny Green: Canadian winters and Anthony Davis rumours
Welcome to “Inside the Green Room with Danny Green,” a Yahoo Sports podcast and video series hosted by Toronto Raptors forward Danny Green and Harrison Sanford.
On this episode
Danny addresses the elephant in the room: The weather in Toronto and how Kawhi is holding up.
Speaking of Kawhi, Danny touches on his teammate’s recent purchase of a California mansion — another hot-button topic around the Raptors these days.
Danny talks about his experience attending a Maple Leafs game, what impressed him most and what position he’d want to play if he had to lace up a pair of skates.
How the Raptors are meshing as a team and what they need to improve on when closing out games.
What it’s like guarding James Harden.
Danny talks about CJ Miles’ struggles, the GoDaddy curse and why he wore CJ’s PJ’s to a game.
What went through his mind when he saw Victor Oladipo go down with a season-ending knee injury.
How the guys in the room are dealing with the Anthony Davis news and how that compares to the Kawhi situation last season in San Antonio.
Danny and Harrison build their $15 all-time starting five.
Episode Guide
Episode 12: Raptors assistant Phil Handy
Episode 11: San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay
Extra Frame: Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum
Episode 10: Jonas Valanciunas, Thumb Tales and the Best Christmas Gifts
Extra Frame: UFC middleweight Elias Theodorou
Episode 9: Nick Nurse, Kawhi Questions and the Joke That Landed Him the Raptors Job
Extra Frame: New York street ball legend God Shammgod
Episode 8: Pascal Siakam, Huddle Chaos and the Elephant in the Room
Extra Frame: Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia
Episode 7: Serge Ibaka, Peak NBA Drama and Teaming Up With Yahoo Sports
Episode 6: Danny and Kawhi take the stage at media day
Episode 5: Live in Halifax
Episode 4: De’Aron Fox
Episode 3: Ryan Shazier, Matt Finkes & Andre Drummond
Episode 2: Michael Rapaport
Episode 1: Danny and Kawhi Get Traded
More Inside the Green Room on Yahoo Sports Canada