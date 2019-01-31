Inside the Green Room with Danny Green: Canadian winters and Anthony Davis rumours

Yahoo Sports Staff
Welcome to “Inside the Green Room with Danny Green,” a Yahoo Sports podcast and video series hosted by Toronto Raptors forward Danny Green and Harrison Sanford. 

On this episode
  • Danny addresses the elephant in the room: The weather in Toronto and how Kawhi is holding up.

  • Speaking of Kawhi, Danny touches on his teammate’s recent purchase of a California mansion — another hot-button topic around the Raptors these days.

  • Danny talks about his experience attending a Maple Leafs game, what impressed him most and what position he’d want to play if he had to lace up a pair of skates.

  • How the Raptors are meshing as a team and what they need to improve on when closing out games.

  • What it’s like guarding James Harden.

  • Danny talks about CJ Miles’ struggles, the GoDaddy curse and why he wore CJ’s PJ’s to a game.

  • What went through his mind when he saw Victor Oladipo go down with a season-ending knee injury.

  • How the guys in the room are dealing with the Anthony Davis news and how that compares to the Kawhi situation last season in San Antonio.

  • Danny and Harrison build their $15 all-time starting five.

Danny Green is ready to brave the cold.
Episode Guide

Episode 12: Raptors assistant Phil Handy
Episode 11: San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay
Extra Frame: Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum
Episode 10: Jonas Valanciunas, Thumb Tales and the Best Christmas Gifts
Extra Frame: UFC middleweight Elias Theodorou
Episode 9: Nick Nurse, Kawhi Questions and the Joke That Landed Him the Raptors Job
Extra Frame: New York street ball legend God Shammgod
Episode 8: Pascal Siakam, Huddle Chaos and the Elephant in the Room
Extra Frame: Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia
Episode 7: Serge Ibaka, Peak NBA Drama and Teaming Up With Yahoo Sports
Episode 6: Danny and Kawhi take the stage at media day
Episode 5: Live in Halifax
Episode 4: De’Aron Fox
Episode 3: Ryan Shazier, Matt Finkes & Andre Drummond
Episode 2: Michael Rapaport
Episode 1: Danny and Kawhi Get Traded

