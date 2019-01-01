Inside the Green Room with Danny Green: Blazers star CJ McCollum

Welcome to “Inside the Green Room with Danny Green,” a Yahoo Sports podcast and video series hosted by Toronto Raptors forward Danny Green and Harrison Sanford.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On this episode

CJ McCollum talks about his podcast “Pull Up with CJ McCollum,” and discusses how it has worked as an escape for him.

The Blazers star also talks about how he filters out negative comments and tries to focus more on the positivity.

Danny talks about the mixed response he got from his comments about bagged milk in Canada. CJ McCollum has been one of the most solid shooting guards in the NBA.

CJ discusses how much more competitive the NBA’s Western Conference has gotten from top to bottom this season.

CJ talks about the major changes that he has noticed with the San Antonio Spurs this season, given their massive overhaul of personnel.

Excluding himself, CJ sized up the best shooting guards in the NBA today.

CJ talks about the players that have the best attributes including shooting, handles, defense, and strength.

Episode Guide

Episode 10: Jonas Valanciunas, Thumb Tales and the Best Christmas Gifts

Extra Frame: UFC middleweight Elias Theodorou

Episode 9: Nick Nurse, Kawhi Questions and the Joke That Landed Him the Raptors Job

Extra Frame: New York street ball legend God Shammgod

Episode 8: Pascal Siakam, Huddle Chaos and the Elephant in the Room

Extra Frame: Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia

Episode 7: Serge Ibaka, Peak NBA Drama and Teaming Up With Yahoo Sports

Episode 6: Danny and Kawhi take the stage at media day

Episode 5: Live in Halifax

Episode 4: De’Aron Fox

Episode 3: Ryan Shazier, Matt Finkes & Andre Drummond

Episode 2: Michael Rapaport

Episode 1: Danny and Kawhi Get Traded

More Inside the Green Room on Yahoo Sports Canada:

