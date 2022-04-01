Inside the Grammys Gift Bag: Shop the Most Over the Top Swag

Anna Tingley
·6 min read

No one will be leaving this year’s Grammy Awards empty-handed.

Before the biggest names in the music industry take their seats at the MGM Grand Garden Arena this Sunday, they’ll make their way through the Grammy gift lounge to browse through dozens of luxury products curated by Distinctive Assets. Lash Fary, the founder behind the Los Angeles-based marketing company, has put together the Grammys gift bag for the past 22 years, using the buzzy night as a way to shine a spotlight on a diverse range of products, brands and local entrepreneurs.

“Despite challenging world events and significant logistical changes, we are excited to once again be creating amazing Grammy gift magic,” Fary said in a statement. “We are proud to continue a tradition of making our gift endeavor as inclusive as possible, representing companies owned and operated by individuals across race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, and age. These entrepreneurs not only make best-in-class products but also give back to their communities and the world at large.”

@varietymagazine Social media editor @Katcy Clare unboxes the official #Grammys ♬ FEEL THE GROOVE – Queens Road, Fabian Graetz


The #GRAMMYGiftLounge hosted by Top Golf will be open to presenters and performers for three full days leading up to the ceremony. Once they’ve made their rounds, attendees can take home the preassembled bags that will include products from: Miage Skincare, Opapop, Rose Box NYC, Grossé Japan and Art Lipo.

Shop the best products and brands featured in this year’s Grammys swag bag below. And make sure to tune into the live show on Paramount Plus this weekend.

Miage Skincare

Courtesy of Miage Skincare
Courtesy of Miage Skincare

Miage is known for their transformative skincare, featuring waterless micro-molecule formulas created to perfection with the help of human stem cell science. The five-piece set featured in the bag includes: La Milpa Lip Treatment, The Isotonic Eye Elixir, The Day Lotion and The Night Cream.




BUY NOW:

$29- $179


Buy It

Rose Box

Courtesy of Rosebox
Courtesy of Rosebox

Rose Box NYC provides gorgeous floral arrangements that last for an entire year through their proprietary preservation process. The Four-Rose Jewelry Box features their signature long lasting real roses in an acrylic box, and doubles as a unique way to showcase your favorite jewelry and accessories.




BUY NOW:

$179
$139


Buy It

Opopop

Courtesy of Opopop
Courtesy of Opopop

Opopop is the the fastest-growing popcorn brand in the world, famous for making the first Flavor Wrapped Popcorn Kernels. Pick a flavor like Fancy Butter or unique creation Maui Heat, pop it into the microwave and you’re all set for your next movie night.




BUY NOW:

$179
$13.99/Bag


Buy It

Byroe

Courtesy of Byredo
Courtesy of Byredo

Byroe’s carefully curated gift set for the Grammys include their cult favorite Bitter Green Essence Toner, in addition to their Fig Renewal Oil and Tofu Gel Cream.




BUY NOW:

$179
$48 – $150


Buy It

British M Hydrate

Courtesy of Amazon
Courtesy of Amazon

British M is a favorite among celebrity stylists, making it a perfect fit for this year’s Grammys swag bag. The best-selling K-Beauty salon cream promises weightless moisture, repair, long-lasting smoothness and softness. Made with natural oils, such as Shea and Argan, it can be used on wet or dry hair.




British M Hydrate Hair Butter

$34.00


Buy It

Casper

Courtesy of Casper
Courtesy of Casper

The award-wining sleep company outdoes themselves with their new Snoozewear Blanket Robe, which uses the same obsessive engineering that they use on their bed products to create this puffy, duvet-like robe that you’ll want to wear all day long.




BUY NOW:

$169


Buy It

Elixonol

Courtesy of Elixinol
Courtesy of Elixinol

Sleep better with Elixinol’s new Sleep Rapid Rest, a unique CBD liposome designed to support more restful sleep. The custom formula packs in CBD, CBN and other calming ingredients like chamomile and lemon balm, delivered via an advanced liposome technology for efficient absorption and rapid results.




BUY NOW:

$59.99


Buy It

Grey Goose Vodka

Courtesy of Grey Goose
Courtesy of Grey Goose

This Grey Goose trio is infused with real fruit and botanical essences for delightfully tasteful flavors: Strawberry & Lemongrass, Watermelon & Basil and White Peach & Rosemary. Plus, they’re zero carbs and zero sugar for a headache-free morning.




BUY NOW:

$34.49


Buy It

Hotel Chocolat

Courtesy of Hotel Chocolat
Courtesy of Hotel Chocolat

Hotel Chocolat makes the most sophisticated gift for anyone in your life (yourself included). You can’t go wrong with their Everything H-Box, featured in this year’s gift bag, which is composed of 14 milk, white and dark classics in addition to all of their top-selling sweets.




BUY NOW:

$64.95


Buy It

Karma Nuts

Courtesy of Karma Nuts
Courtesy of Karma Nuts

Karma Nuts offer the only wrapped cashews on the market, providing two times the fiber of regular cashews and high levels of anti-oxidative activity. In addition to being delicious (with flavors like cinnamon, sea salt and golden turmeric), they’re also non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free.




BUY NOW:

$44.99


Buy It

Love Sun Body

Courtesy of Love Sun Body
Courtesy of Love Sun Body

As the sun shows it’s face again, you’re likely in the market for a new sun protectant. Look no further than Love Sun Body’s natural tinted sunscreen, serving as a glowing moisturizer, anti-aging cream and SPF all in one. The mineral sunscreen is also free of any chemical filters, GMO or synthetic ingredients — all things Hollywood makeup artists say to look out for when choosing a sunscreen. Check out more face sunscreen recs from celebrity dermatologists here.




BUY NOW:

$35


Buy It

‘Fauci: Expect the Unexpected: 10 Lessons on Truth, Service and the Way Forward’

Courtesy of Amazon
Courtesy of Amazon

Nominees will be able to learn more about renowned infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci through this inspiring book curated by National Geographic, compiled from hours of interviews drawn from the publication’s documentary of the same name. The book includes the celebrated doctor’s advice on medicine, leadership and compassion, in addition to an intimate glimpse into his memorable life helping combat dangerous diseases such as AIDS, Ebola and COVID-19.




Fauci: Expect the Unexpected

$10.99


Buy It

Olipop

Courtesy of Olipop
Courtesy of Olipop

Only in 2022 can you find a delicious soda that not only isn’t bad for you, but is actually good for you. Olipop’s fizzies are packed with plant fiber, prebiotics and botanicals to help with microbiome and digestive health.




BUY NOW:

$35.99


Buy It

Oxygenetix

Courtesy of Oxygenetix
Courtesy of Oxygenetix

Oxygenetix has a celebrity cult following for a reason. The breathable makeup foundation goes on sheer but builds up to allow for as much coverage as you desire. The innovative formula helps build collagen and elastin, soothes with an aloe-based gel and is particularly beneficial for dry-oily and combination skin.




BUY NOW:

$59 – $95


Buy It

Philips

Courtesy of Philips
Courtesy of Philips

Philips is a leader in the tech-lifestyle space, bringing their unmatched sonic technology to sleek and portable toothbrushes that you’ll want to bring everywhere. The new design comes in four unique colorways for every type of personality: mango yellow, midnight blue, mint blue and coral.




BUY NOW:

$24.96


Buy It

Pixi

Courtesy of Pixi
Courtesy of Pixi

Pixi’s beauty must-haves make an appearance in this year’s gift bag. Included are their biodegradable Glow Glycolic Boost Sheet Masks, which boost skin luminosity, and their Endless Shade Sticks that give fuss-free, flawless color in a flash.




BUY NOW:

$10


Buy It

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

