Inside the Gorgeous Mansion From Netflix’s Hit Series, Outer Banks

Photo credit: Patrick Properties Hospitality Group

From Veranda

If you’ve seen Netflix’s hit new series, Outer Banks, you’ve likely been captivated by more than just the wild treasure hunting and endearing cast of characters. We find the series’ setting—Charleston’s Lowcountry, not actually North Carolina’s Outer Banks—to be just as thrilling as John B.’s adventures and inevitable romance with Sarah Cameron. And we can’t stop dreaming about the Cameron family’s historic home.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It turns out, the fictional Cameron estate is actually Lowndes Grove, an 18th-century plantation-turned-event venue that hosts some of South Carolina’s most picturesque weddings. Residing on Ashley River near The Citadel and Hampton Park, the 14-acre property surrounding Lowndes Grove is just as beautiful as the structure itself. Check out a video of the stunning property, below:

The immaculately restored estate is distinguished on the National Register for Historic Places and boasts period furnishings, an oversized piazza, and bluestone, brick, and oyster tabby terraces. Plus, the property has scenic water views from a 700-foot dock, which serve as the perfect location for a dramatic wedding exit by boat.

While the future of the Cameron family estate (and the family in general) looks uncertain ahead of season two, making Lowndes Grove the wedding, luncheon, or party venue of your dreams, and touring other beautiful historic Lowcountry plantations, doesn't have to be. Visit Patrick Properties Hospitality Group to learn more about their stunning selection of venues, as well as the history of Lowndes Grove.



You Might Also Like