Inside the game-changing $50m investment in women’s sport science

Dawn Scott was working for David Beckham as performance director at Inter Miami when she first met Michele Kang. “She told me I was wasted with the men’s side,” Scott recalls of that initial conversation with the American businesswoman who has become a significant figure in women’s sport.

This was two years ago. Kang had just secured a controlling stake in National Women’s Soccer League club Washington Spirit (she has since added Lyon and London City Lionesses to her ownership portfolio) and she was keen to bring Scott on board. After all, Scott is a leading sports scientist hailed for her groundbreaking approach with the US women’s team, who won the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

Kang asked Scott to put together a plan for what her ideal performance department would look like at Spirit, and the Englishwoman went big; it included 18 full-time staff and involved bringing together medical, sports science, nutrition, analysis and psychological support under that “performance” banner.

“I thought she might commit to it, but not all of it,” says Scott. “But she loved it and said: ‘When can you start?’ I debated it for a couple of weeks then asked her: ‘How do I know you’re committed to it?’ She said: ‘I can only give you my word.’ I signed [as director of performance, medical and innovation] and never looked back.

“Michele is incredible. So many people talk the talk, she walks the talk. She is so passionate about women’s sport and is always pushing. She has a vision to help grow and support female sport.”

The latest step on that journey is the launch of Kynisca Sports International, the first multi-team global women’s football organisation, and the Kynisca Innovation Hub (KIH). The latter, of which Scott is now executive director alongside her Spirit role, is perhaps of greatest significance and could revolutionise women’s sport as its focus is on improving female athletic performance. Kang has committed $50 million (£38 million) to the project and said: “With so little investment in sports science focused on women [only six per cent of research], we have only begun to unlock the potential of female athletes on the pitch. KIH will become a pioneer of female performance research – so we can stop training women as if they are simply small men.”

It is a major statement of intent but one Scott is confident of delivering on. She has been at the forefront of this space for more than two decades having studied sports science and nutrition in the late Nineties then taken a “female lens” to it. “Throughout my degree, we had one lecture on female physiology but it wasn’t aligned to the female athlete,” says Scott, who has also worked with the England and Great Britain women’s teams. “It means you’re looking at the demands on players without the underlying understanding of female physiology and the differences between males and females, the impact of hormones and menstrual cycles.”

Tracking the periods of US players was deemed key to their 2019 World Cup win and one element of KIH helps sportswomen around the world, whether amateur or professional, to do similar. The organisation’s app, which is free and is in the process of being translated into more languages, allows users to log their menstrual cycle characteristics as well as link to wearable fitness trackers to include details of sleep, heart rate and so on.

“Our mission is to revolutionise how we support and train female athletes, with education and innovation,” says Scott. “We’re looking at athletic females across the whole life cycle, from puberty to perimenopause to menopause, and from recreational through to elite sport.

“Before 2018-19, players with debilitating menstrual cycle symptoms would think: ‘It’s just my period, I’ll get on with it.’ Now they are employing strategies to help, nutrition to reduce symptoms and so on, so they can recover better, train better and play better.”

As well as helping increase the knowledge base of female physiology and how it relates to sport, the app also has a research element and will be used to help close the sports science gender gap. Take the menstrual cycle, for example: most research to date has been conducted on the general female population but the app will allow data to be collected from athletes and analyse how they specifically are affected.

Technology has enabled huge strides in sports science in the past 20 years – as Scott says, “it’s night and day” from when she first started – and is now being harnessed to build more female-specific knowledge. That can only help sportswomen reach their true potential.