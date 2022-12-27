The inside of this Florida house for sale takes Christmas to the extreme. Have a look

TJ Macias
·2 min read
Screen grab from Zillow

A house hidden in the suburbs of Plant City, Florida, is drawing attention on a popular real estate social media site thanks to its very festive interior decor.

While most homes go all out on the outside during the holidays, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom residence — which is listed for $479,000 — has appeared to go all out with the Christmas decor inside, according to the photos on Zillow.com.

“Boasting over 2850 sq ft in this very well-maintained home,” the listing describes. “Two NEW A/Cs in 2019. Fully fenced large backyard, screen enclosed paved pool area. Tile throughout downstairs, laminate in upstairs living area, carpet in bedrooms.”

The listing fails to mention the vibrant wonderland vibes cascading through the rooms — from the Christmas tree-covered kitchen to the wreath-filled living room, there isn’t an inch of the home that isn’t in the holiday spirit.

While the listing doesn’t talk about the decor, fans of Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and Twitter account that highlights unique houses for sale, were quick to address the holiday explosion.

“I’m lucky to get a wreath on the door. This is just way too much sensory overload!” one person said.

“I’m disappointed that there’s not a Christmas tree by the pool,” another person noted.

“Put some of that outside if the HOA allows for it,” someone said. “I have Christmas decorations up but 10+ trees in the whole house is like…excessive, no? I mean, do what makes you happy though I’m just a guy on the internet.”

“Meanwhile, every realtor that I’ve ever dealt with was like ‘remove all personal touches’ before we list. I don’t think these folks got that memo,” one person observed.

“That’s actually amazing! So many Christmas trees, yet oddly it all fits together nicely and is pretty,” another complimented.

“It’d fit right in in a Hallmark Christmas movie,” someone said.

Holy mother of...” one person tweeted.

“This must be Santa’s winter home after he’s done delivering gifts,” another said.

The home is currently listed as “pending.”

Plant City is about 25 miles northeast of Tampa.

