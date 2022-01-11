Inside the FDNY’s Race to Find the Open Door Fueling a Bronx Inferno

Michael Daly
·8 min read
LLOYD MITCHELL
LLOYD MITCHELL

As told by one of the first firefighters to respond to alarms at 331 E. 181 St. in the Bronx just before 11 am on Sunday, they were met by impenetrable smoke when they stepped from the stairwell into the main hallway on the third floor of the 19-story building.

“It gets real, real quick,” the firefighter later told The Daily Beast.

They knew from too many other fires that this likely meant the door to one of the apartments was open, feeding the flames with oxygen and allowing smoke to fill whatever parts of the building it can reach.

“It’s blacked out… hot… we gotta find the doorway,” the firefighter later said.

17 People—Including 8 Kids—Killed in NYC Horror Inferno

The most immediate problem was to find their way in absolute blackness. They had seen when they arrived a man perched in a third-story window that suggested the possible location. Firefighters from Ladder 56 started down the hallway, feeling their way forward in the darkness, the heat forcing them to crawl.

They encountered an unconscious body. And then, sure enough, they came to an open doorway.

An officer from Ladder 56 took a position at the door for the few moments before firefighters from Engine 48 reached there with a hose.

The firefighters entered, the ladder company sweeping their hands in search of victims and encountering several unconscious people as the engine company directed water in the likely direction of the fire. The water steamed, but the heat did not abate and the smoke became only thicker, if that was possible.

“The fire’s not going out,” the firefighter later told The Daily Beast.

<div class="inline-image__title">1237632883</div> <div class="inline-image__caption"><p>"Firefighters hoisted a ladder to rescue people through their windows after a fire broke out inside a third-floor duplex apartment at 333 E. 181st St. in the Bronx Sunday. (Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)"</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">New York Daily News</div>
1237632883

"Firefighters hoisted a ladder to rescue people through their windows after a fire broke out inside a third-floor duplex apartment at 333 E. 181st St. in the Bronx Sunday. (Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)"

New York Daily News

The mystery was solved the next moment when a firefighter from another company found an open doorway to a second duplex apartment, down the hall and to the right. The members of Engine 48 shifted to that apartment and battled their way into a raging fire that had reportedly been started by a space heater in the lower half of the residence and spread to the upper.

The blaze was so intense the firefighters from Engine 48 suffered burns despite their protective bunker gear. They kept on, pushing toward the source of the fire beyond the bottom of an interior stairway, to the lower level that had no exit or entrance. They were battling the equivalent of a dreaded cellar fire. Firefighters usually ascend to a fire, as its heat and smoke are rising. Here they were descending into an inferno that was roaring up toward them.

“A cellar fire in a high-rise building,” a firefighter later remarked.

The members of Engine 48 stopped only when the Scott VibraAlerts in their masks signaled that they were running out of air. Another company took over.

Faulty Door May Have Helped Deadly Smoke Spread in NYC Inferno, Officials Say

When the fire was out, the firefighters wanted the door open to allow smoke to escape from the hallway and out the apartment windows. They moved to accelerate the venting by knocking down some of the hallway walls, which in a city-funded housing project would have been cinder blocks but in this privately owned and federally subsidized building were two layers of sheetrock. There was a four-inch gap between the layers and one firefighter suggested this might have afforded the smoke an added route to rise up through the building. Residents of the upper floor would suspect that smoke had also reached them via vents in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Other residents blindly fleeing the thick smoke on high were collapsing as they reached the third floor. The firefighters would remove a person and return to find another slumped there. They would remove that one only to find yet another. Many of those still ambulatory were dazed.

Meanwhile, 200 other firefighters had responded, raising ladders, assisting everyone they could to safety and carrying out the dead, nine children among them. FDNY dispatcher Jimmy Raffery was on his last day before retiring after 25 years and by all accounts he did a masterful job summoning the many units.

<div class="inline-image__title">1237627978</div> <div class="inline-image__caption"><p>"NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 09: Broken windows and charred bricks mark the exterior of a 19-story residential building after a fire erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)"</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Scott Heins</div>
1237627978

"NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 09: Broken windows and charred bricks mark the exterior of a 19-story residential building after a fire erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)"

Scott Heins

Up on the 12th floor, Saudi Hammed was spending a quiet Sunday morning with her two children, 8 year-old Deborah and 5 year-old Memsah, when they told her they smelled smoke.

“I didn’t believe them and go to take a shower” she later told The Daily Beast. “Then I hear sirens going crazy.”

Down below, one emergency vehicle after another was arriving. She now could see smoke was coming into the apartment even though the door and windows were. She opened the door slightly and gazed out.

“You can’t see anything,” she said. “It’s all smoke. That’s all you can see. Black smoke. Is this real?”

She quickly shut the door, then began pounding on it to summon anybody who might be out there.

“I need help! I need help!” she remembered calling out.

There was no reply and she returned to the window. Memsah stood with her, holding the family Bible.

“He said, ‘Mommy, how are we going to be okay?” she remembered.

She feared she would not be able to get her children through the blackness outside and down to safety.

“They will die,” she remembered telling herself.

She would recall a flurry of wild thoughts.

“So should I jump?… Should I throw the kids?... Should I hide them under the bed?”

She decided that their only possible chance, however remote, lay beyond the door.

“Keep praying [but] leave the Bible,” she told her son. “Let’s go and have faith.”

Hammed had them put on the mask they use at school to ward off COVID, figuring it might offer some slight protection as they ventured out. They blindly found their way to the stairwell. She instructed them to hold onto the banister which served as a steadying guide as they started down.

“They are crying, they are scared,” she later recalled. She says that she told them, “Calm down, everything’s gonna be alright.”

<div class="inline-image__title">1237631030</div> <div class="inline-image__caption"><p>"NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 09: Residents take refuge at a school cafeteria after a fire erupted at their 19-story apartment building in the morning hours on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate at least 19 people were killed and over 60 injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)"</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Scott Heins</div>
1237631030

"NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 09: Residents take refuge at a school cafeteria after a fire erupted at their 19-story apartment building in the morning hours on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate at least 19 people were killed and over 60 injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)"

Scott Heins

Firefighters ascended past them. She and her children continued their descent into darkness, still conscious as they passed the third floor landing, finally reaching the outside paramedics frantically working on the less fortunate. Other mothers were screaming over unresponsive children.

“Mommy, our house is gone,” Memsah told his mother. “How are we going to survive?”

Hammed and her children spent the night on a friend’s sofa.

“They didn't sleep,” she said.

She returned to the building on Monday morning, hoping to find some assistance. She stood across the street, chilled by an icy wind.

“This morning, when I blow my nose, I still have a little black,” she said.

A man in a wheelchair arrived at the building, He proved to be Rick Gropper, one of the owners. He was paralyzed in an automobile accident when he was in his early teens. He is now a paralympic skiing champion and a member of Mayor Eric Adams’ transition team, as well as a real estate investor, He and his partners only acquired the building two years ago, and it was built in 1972, so he had no part in the construction. But he may well face questions about why two doors that legally required to be self-closing may have remained open after the fire broke out. He could not be reached for comment.

The tenant of the apartment where the fire began told the New York Post on Monday that he may have pushed the door so far open in his panic to get his daughter to safety that it did not function. The FDNY said the door may have “malfunctioned.”

The rigs for Ladder 56 and Engine 44 pulled up to inspect the aftermath. A mural painted on their firehouse door shows a firefighter with a bowed head flanked by two angels.

“The Day the Angels Cried.

September 11. 2001 “

The firefighters had done their fallen predecessors racing into danger proud on January 9, 2021, when the Angels cried for at least 17 people who perished after a space heater started a fire in a duplex where the door then remained open.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter

  • High school hockey player dies from injury suffered during game

    A high school hockey player from Greenwich, Conn., has died as a result of an injury he sustained during a game.

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Pascal Siakam praises Raptors' culture after 6th straight win

    "We've always been a winning organization, that's what the Raptors are all about," Siakam said after dropping 29 points versus the Pelicans on Sunday night. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Spain's Victor Lapeña named head coach of Canadian women's basketball team

    Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Wild-card debate ramps up ahead of Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    Add a fresh round of debate to a Canadian curling scene that has had no shortage of juicy storylines of late. The oft-discussed wild-card setup at the national championships took centre stage again Monday with the release of updated rankings that appeared to determine the play-in game matchup at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Nothing has been finalized yet by Curling Canada, which is also expected to make a joint announcement with the Canadian Olympic Committee this week on who will wear the

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 games

    TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Fred VanVleet cites confidence, praises teammates after career night vs. Jazz

    "I'm going to be honest, I always think I'm the best player in the gym. Sometimes I'm right, sometimes I'm wrong," Fred VanVleet said following his absolutely ridiculous game versus Utah on Friday. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Herbert's heroics not enough as Chargers fall, miss playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,