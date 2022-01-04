Inside the family home of Rockett St George co-founder Jane Rockett

Photo credit: House Beautiful/Brent Darby

Dark tones and quirky accessories have turned a former pub into a family home full of intrigue.

Located near Lewes in East Sussex, this characterful property is the home of Jane Rockett, co-founder of Rockett St George, and her husband Toby, a chef. They live here with Jane's son Tyler, his girlfriend Tara, and Jane's two daughters Lola and Eden, plus their dogs, Bella, Maggie, Angel, Frank and Willow.

Known for her eclectic style, Jane has opened the doors to her family home in an exclusive photo shoot with House Beautiful (February issue out now), inviting the cameras to capture her fascinating interiors.



With plenty of room for their family and a great space for socialising, the house also gets used as a photo shoot location for Rockett St George.

'I'm obsessed with using green against black,' Jane tells Carolyn Bailey, House Beautiful's Homes and Gardens Director. Jane painted the walls in Zeitgeist by Craig & Rose, working as a bold backdrop to an eclectic mix of pieces, including items from Rockett St George, vintage finds and her beloved plants.



Parts of the building dates back to the 1500s and it had been partially renovated when the couple bought it, but it was the view of uninterrupted countryside from the kitchen that made Jane fall for this property.

'I love the spectacular sunsets from the back of the house,' Jane says. 'I also loved the large open-plan sitting room and antique bathtub. It really is my dream home.'

Fancy a house tour? Watch the video above and read the full interview more photos of Jane's home in the February 2022 issue of House Beautiful – out now.

