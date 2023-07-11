Inside England's brutal warm weather training camp

Steve Borthwick has been impressed by his players' fitness in Italy after criticising their poor condition during the Six Nations - David Rogers/Getty Images

Steve Borthwick has intensified England’s World Cup preparations by challenging his players to train in extreme heatwave conditions in the Italian city of Verona, where temperatures have soared above 40C.

The England head coach put his players through a gruelling 50-minute session at the Payanini sports complex, home of Verona Rugby Club, on Tuesday afternoon as part of a heat stress conditioning programme designed to prepare them both physically and psychologically for the “extreme moments” of a Test match.

Italy is currently experiencing a fierce heatwave, with forecasters predicting temperatures could break a European record this week, with temperatures on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia expected to hit 48C due to an anticyclone named Cerberus.

Borthwick explained that training in such severe and draining conditions had both benefits to their physical fitness and decision-making under pressure.

England had originally been scheduled to have a week’s camp in Treviso, where they had been based in 2019, but Borthwick switched to the state-of-the-art camp, which is used by Italy’s national squad once he succeeded Eddie Jones in December.

Joe Marler and Jonny Hill get the ball out - David Rogers/Getty Images

“When we introduced to the players why we’ve come to this camp in Verona to train in the heat, one was for physical adaptation, the benefits of training in the heat,” said Borthwick.

“There are physiological benefits to training in a more temperate climate. I think that will be beneficial for us. It also affects the way you think.

“When you train in the heat, and I’ve seen it and experienced it as a player, is how you think clearly under a different type of pressure and challenging the players to think in the situations we give them when they’re under the physical and emotional strain of training in the heat.”

The 41-man squad, which is based in Verona until Saturday, trained in similar conditions on Monday and also did ball skills and strength sessions on Tuesday morning. Ollie Lawrence is also in Italy with the squad as he continued his rehabilitation from a knee injury. He is expected to be available to play some part in England’s four World Cup warm-up matches.

The training programme has been designed by Professor Graeme Close, a nutritionist sport scientist from Liverpool’s John Moores University, who has been working with England since 2014 and overseen by the team’s head of conditioning, Aled Walters.

Borthwick's programme is designed to develop the players physically, mentally and tactically - David Rogers/Getty Images

“Graeme has given us real clarity in terms of when we should be training, how we would acclimatise to conditions, recover and Aled then brings that into the programme.

“The players did heat testing in January so we understand which players respond in a more extreme manner to heat, everyone has a different heat response, different sweat levels. We understand where each of the players are at.

“I’ve said to the players that we’re here to develop physically, we’re here to develop the way we think and we’re here to develop tactically,” Borthwick added. “We’ve given them what the tactics are going to be for the week. What areas tactically we’ll be looking to develop. So we’re giving the players clear direction of the purpose of why we’re getting them to do what they do. It’s specific and directed.”

Borthwick said that being able to cope with extreme conditions would be critical to England’s World Cup hopes in France. The England head coach had been critical of his players’ fitness during the Six Nations campaign when they lost three of their five games for the third successive season but has been impressed by how they have presented themselves physically for the World Cup training camps.

“You’ve got to be physically equipped for the toughest situations in a game,” Borthwick added. “There are extreme moments within a game and Test matches are so tight. So if you are not conditioned for those extreme moments, those are the ones which can make or break you.

“If you are conditioned better than the opposition for those extreme moments, you get the crucial score in a game. If not, you might concede the crucial score, or you make a poor decision or a great decision, depending on how you are conditioned. We need to be conditioned so we are equipped to play how we want to play in the toughest circumstances in a Test match.

“I don’t try to trick the players; I say what we’re doing and the purpose behind it. The challenge is for them to excel, to bring their very best and we’ll move a bit further forward today. And tomorrow we’ll move forward again.

“We have Aled Walters leading that section of our programme and he coached a team [winners South Africa] in 2019 who were very, very fit. They were conditioned brilliantly. Then the person who led the England conditioning programme in 2019 was Tom Tombleson who is assisting Aled. So I have trust in those two guys there, that they understand how to prepare a team.”

