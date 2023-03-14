'Messi, we are waiting for you': Gangs target footballer's family's businesses

Emma Jerez cries as she attends a march demanding justice after the murder of Máximo Jerez, her 11-year-old cousin - Rodrigo Abd/AP

The glass of the Unico supermarket in the Argentine town of Rosario was pierced with bullet holes.

Another night of violence had seen gangsters attack the shop from motorbikes.

At the scene was a scrap of yellow paper.

“Messi, te esperando,” it read.

“Messi, we are waiting for you,” was, of course, directed at the world’s best footballer. It had been left at a chain of businesses linked to his family.

The glass of the Unico supermarket in Rosario was pierced with bullet holes - Reuters

Lionel Messi and his fans at home have long dreamed of his return to Newell’s Old Boys, his boyhood club.

But threats to his family and, indeed, bodies dumped at the team’s stadium do not bode well for a prodigal return.

The reason for the attack on the supermarket is not known, but locals speculate it was some kind of demand for protection money from the city’s increasingly powerful drugs gangs.

Rosario is now the most dangerous city in Argentina. It is thanks to a turf war thought to have been partly triggered by increasing amounts of cocaine being trafficked through the city in order to avoid tight controls brought in around the ports of Colombia and Ecuador.

The attack on the supermarket, owned by the family of Messi’s wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, was carried out by two men on motorbikes a little past midnight on a weekday earlier this month.

Messi has still not responded publicly to the attack directly, but his father, Jorge Messi, said that his son had told him not to panic.

“I spoke to the kid and he told me to stay calm,” Mr Messi said.

Lionel Messi said he would like to end his career where he began playing for Newell’s Old Boys, one of two rival teams in Rosario - Adam Davy/PA Wire.

“There are many theories about the attack,” said local reporter, Martín Stainovich. “The most likely is that this was intimidation to force the supermarket to pay extortion, rather than something related to football, though it’s not beyond the realm of possibility.”

Messi has always said he would like to end his career where he began, playing for Newell’s Old Boys, one of two rival teams in Rosario. According to locals, the note left at the scene of the attack was written in blue ink and on yellow paper. This was no coincidence, they say. These are the colours of Newell’s rivals, Rosario Central.

The rest of the note left behind read: “Javkin is also a drug trafficker, so he won’t take care of you.”

Teammates from Los Pumitas football club, where the late Maximo Jerez played, prepare to march to demand justice after his killing - AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

It is a reference to the city’s mayor, Pablo Javkin, who has lashed out at federal authorities over what he called their failure to curb a surge in drug-related violence in Rosario.

Last week the Argentine president approved sending more than a thousand troops to the city to quell the violence.

It came after the latest shocking death triggered a major backlash from residents fed up of their home town being torn apart.

11-year-old Máximo Jerez wanted to be world champion just like Messi until he was murdered at a birthday party.

Gunmen opened fire on a group of children as they left the celebrations. Three of Máximo’s young cousins were seriously injured in the shooting, including a two-year-old.

Máximo was known in his neighborhood for his love of football. He played with his local team, The Pumas.

“He was a kid who liked to play soccer, but no more. They took him from me,” Julio Jerez, the father of the murdered boy, told local media.

Police protect a man neighbours accused of selling drugs, after the burial of Máximo Jerez - Rodrigo Abd/AP

A few weeks earlier, Lorenzo Altamirano, a 28-year-old music teacher and juggler, was abducted on his way home from practice with his punk band.

His body was later found in the entrance to Newell’s Old Boys stadium, the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa, named after Marcelo Bielsa, the former Leeds United manager.

Every day there’s a shootout. Every day there is a murder. Residents don’t wake to the sound of their alarms, but instead to gunshots, they say. On Saturday a man was shot nine times as he sat on his patio. The day before, another had advertised his motorbike for sale on the internet. The person that turned up to view it shot him in the head. A specialist team of prosecutors struggles with the workload.

Teenagers from poor neighbourhoods in Rosario are recruited by gangs to sell cocaine and cannabis. They are known in Spanish as soldaditos or “little soldiers”.

Large parts of Rosario’s underworld are controlled by Los Monos or The Monkeys, but they face increasing competition from several smaller rivals, all eager for a piece of the profits.

“The criminal landscape in Rosario is characterised by fragmentation. There are many local gangs that compete for territory to sell drugs,” said Marco Iazzatta, a professor at the National University of Rosario.

Neighbors and relatives of Máximo Jerez destroy the house of a man they accuse of selling drugs - AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

This gang rivalry has converted Rosario into Argentina’s murder capital. In the last 14 months there have been nearly 300 homicides, and it is the city’s youth paying the highest price. Statistics show that young men under 21 make up a quarter of all homicide victims.

Latin America’s Southern Cone has become the region’s new battleground for drug trafficking organisations looking to guarantee cocaine supply lines to the USA and Europe.

As the authorities have seized more drugs leaving Colombia, ports in Chile, Argentina and Uruguay are now prized turf for criminal groups trying to bypass the increasing interdiction efforts in the Caribbean and North Atlantic. But this move southwards has brought with it some disturbing ramifications for countries usually considered some of Latin America’s safest.

The issue in Argentina is now threatening to overshadow this year’s Argentine elections, votes typically dominated by the economy in a country hit with crash after crash.

A girl runs as border police agents patrol in Los Pumitas where Máximo Jerez, an 11-year-old boy was killed - Rodrigo Abd/PA

Just hours after 11-year-old Máximo’s funeral, furious locals attempted to lynch a local gang leader suspected of being responsible for his murder. Residents set fire to houses used by the gang to sell drugs. Police struggled to maintain order as neighbours armed with machetes demanded gang members be arrested.

Local news channels carried live images of people setting fires and throwing rocks at the home of the suspect, who at one point had a gun in his hand and appeared to fire it.

The suspect was detained by police, but after he was taken away, neighbours destroyed his home and stole his belongings.

“We don’t want another Máximo in the neighbourhood, we’re so tired of everything, tired that they rob us and that our children die,” Antonia Jerez, the boy’s aunt, said.

“My nephew is no longer here, they killed him and the whole neighbourhood is in mourning, angry.”