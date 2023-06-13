Inside the court as Trump's orange tanned face darkened into a scowl

In this courtroom sketch, attorney Todd Blanche stands as he enters a plea of not guilty on behalf of former President Donald Trump - Elizabeth Williams/AP

Donald Trump spent most of the 47 minutes in court on Tuesday gazing straight ahead, his fixed on the judge, creases visible around his eyes between the trademark dark orange tan.

It wasn’t until he turned to leave that he noticed the rows of reporters seated behind him, and his face formed a scowl.

Many had queued in the Florida heat for more than 24 hours for a chance of witnessing a moment in history.

The Telegraph was among the few dozen outlets allowed to enter the marble and wood panelled courtroom.

Dozens more watched the proceedings from a large overflow room a few floors below.

Some of Mr Trump’s loyal supporters had also squeezed into the courtroom. Many more waited outside, raising “Trump 2024” flags between the palm trees of the court square.

Mr Trump had entered courtroom 13-3 in his usual battle armour - a dark blue suit, white shirt and red tie - as he appeared in front of a Miami judge to enter his plea.

A day before his 77th birthday, under the bright and unforgiving glare of the courtroom lights he looked closer to his age than he appears on TV.

He took his seat, folded his arms and twiddled his thumbs.

A phalanx of secret service agents - easily spotted with their grave expressions and earpieces -surrounded the former president, filling two rows of the public gallery.

More security officials blocked every door into the courtroom. This was not a normal court proceeding, and Mr Trump was no ordinary defendant.

Mr Trump sat flanked by two of his lawyers, Todd Blanche and Chris Kise. Further along on the defendant’s bench sat Walt Nauta, his valet, who is also charged in the case.

Across from the defendant’s table sat lawyers for the US government, now prosecuting their former Commander-in-Chief.

In the first row of the public gallery sat Jack Smith, the special counsel leading the case against Mr Trump, who Mr Trump had earlier called a “thug” and a “Trump Hater” on social media.

The bearded, avid triathlon-runner glanced only once or twice at Mr Trump as members of his team addressed the court.

Mr Trump was processed shortly before the hearing began, electronically fingerprinted somewhere in private inside the courthouse.

There was no need to take a mugshot, on account of his existing notoriety.

The tension in the courtroom broke as Magistrate Jonathan Goodman opened the proceedings with an enthusiastic “welcome, everyone!”.

Speaking on Mr Trump’s behalf, his lawyer Mr Blanche denied he had mishandled some of America’s most closely guarded secrets and pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts he faces in the case.

Mr Blanche told Mr Goodman: “We are certainly entering a plea of not guilty”.

An open-top jeep painted with the Star Spangled Banner circled the square with a Trump flag flying from each corner.

As the hearing came to an end, Mr Trump stood, at 6”3 towering over his two lawyers, and waited for the judge to depart.

Slowly, slightly stooped, he followed his escorts out of the courtroom to join his fans.

