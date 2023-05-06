Inside the Coronation of King Charles III

LONDON — Guests have gathered at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday morning which began at 11:00 a.m. local time under cloudy skies and drizzle.

Queen Camilla is dressed in a white and gold couture gown by Bruce Oldfield.

Camilla, Queen Consort, wore a white gown with gold details to match her husband’s white robes. She wore the same necklace that Queen Elizabeth II wore for her own coronation in 1953. The necklace was made by Garrard and presented to Queen Victoria in 1858.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach in the King’s Procession from Buckingham Palace to their coronation ceremony.

“I am honored to have been asked to design such an historic gown for Her Majesty. This really is the most important commission of my life. Very exciting and very special,” Bruce Oldfield told WWD.

Heads of state, members of the British parliament and other guests, including figures from the worlds of entertainment and fashion, such as Katy Perry and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful have taken their seats.

Katy Perry and Edward Enninful arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Perry, who’ll be performing at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening, is wearing a lilac Vivienne Westwood ensemble and hat. Enninful is wearing a bespoke Huntsman morning suit.

Jill Biden, and her granddaughter U.S. first lady Jill Biden has arrived at King Charles III’s coronation with her granddaughter Finnegan Biden. She is attending on behalf of her husband U.S. President Joe Biden.

Biden and her granddaughter wore the colors matching those of the Ukranian flag as a gesture of support to the country that is under attack by Russia.

Biden is wearing a periwinkle blue jacket with an asymmetrical neckline; a knee-length pencil skirt and matching gloves. She is also wearing a petit bow hat, and a pair of cream heels, and is carrying a square clutch bag that matches her shoes.

Finnegan Biden is wearing a long, cream-yellow cape dress. She completed her look with a yellow floral hairband and a small vanity case-style bag.

Carole Middleton, the mother of the Princess of Wales and Pippa Middleton, the princess’ sister, also appeared together in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukranian flag.

