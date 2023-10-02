Inside the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire

Sam Bankman-Fried leaves a New York court in December; his trial begins today - Bloomberg

The alleged financial crime of the century was unwittingly set in motion by a mild-mannered British philosopher. William MacAskill, figurehead of the “effective altruism” movement, once personally convinced an MIT physics undergraduate called Sam Bankman-Fried that he should earn as much money as possible in order to give it to good causes. Bankman-Fried went on to become a cryptocurrency entrepreneur, and likely, at one point, the richest person in the world under the age of 30.

Now aged 31, he resides in a Manhattan prison, accused of misplacing $9bn of depositors’ money. His trial on seven counts of conspiracy and fraud begins today. It seems the “altruism” part didn’t work out.

Michael Lewis, author of Liar’s Poker and The Big Short, and a former bond salesman at Salomon Brothers, is the world’s finest financial storyteller. Bankman-Fried is depicted in Going Infinite as a man with “the hairdo of a lunatic”, possessed of perma-worn cargo shorts but zero social skills. He obsessively plays video games during meetings. He has no taste for material luxuries, but tries to buy elections with advertising splurges for his favoured congressional candidates.

Bankman-Fried’s most ambitious attempt at political engineering, according to Lewis, is to have his people ask Donald Trump how much it would take to stop him running for president again. Apparently, via a “back channel”, Trump responds that $5bn would do it. A missed opportunity, perhaps.

Going Infinite is at its best in describing Bankman-Fried’s rise, from his first job in the hothouse gambling ambience of trading firm Jane Street Capital, to the formation of his own investment fund, Alameda, and his crypto exchange, FTX, “the casino of choice” for people to trade Bitcoin and the rest. Lewis is equally sharp on how the “effective altruism” movement shifted its priorities, from donating to prevent disease and mortality in the Global South to worrying about (putative) trillions of human lives across the galaxy in the distant future. In doing so, he writes, it “turned its back on living people” in favour of campaigning against AI. Perhaps cosmic utilitarianism attracts people, such as Bankman-Fried, with no strong moral sentiments to be offended by its implications.

Bankman-Fried on stage with Tony Blair and Bill Clinton in April 2022 - Trustnodes

FTX was headquartered in a luxury Bahamas compound, where Lewis himself turned up in late 2022. Yet a few weeks later, a run on the company drove it into insolvency, and the house of cards fell. At issue is whether Bankman-Fried himself directed that billions of FTX customers’ money be moved into Alameda to cover the fund’s trading losses. Lewis mooches around the abandoned pluto-village for months afterwards, trying to figure out for himself what happened. But he doesn’t, quite. The mystery of exactly how and why Bankman-Fried’s empire collapsed remains hanging in the air.

Going Infinite is only half the story, the remainder of which will come out at trial. As Lewis notes wryly earlier on: “In their financial dealings with each other, the effective altruists were more ruthless than Russian oligarchs.” Bankman-Fried’s former colleagues, some of whom were furious to find they had been stiffed on their equity shares, have cut deals to testify against him. Maybe a little altruism closer to home would have been more effective.

Going Infinite is published by Allen Lane at £25

