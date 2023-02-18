Inside charming Cotswold cottage for sale in Oxfordshire

Fisher German

A charming cottage in the peaceful village of Epwell in Oxfordshire is on the market for £750,000.

Nestled down a quiet, leafy lane, College Farm is thought to date back to the 17th century, with it being Grade II listed and originally constructed from local ironstone. A rear extension was added in 2018.

You’ll find original features in every room of this home, from traditional beams to interior stone walls.

Fisher German

The chocolate box cottage can be entered, via a white picket fence, through the front door which leads straight into the dining area. Wooden uprights create a sense of separation from the main living room, which has a large inglenook fireplace and log burner – perfect for keeping cosy in the colder months.

A step leads down to what could be used as a home office/study or a small snug, with another log burner and traditional flagstone floors. More steps then lead you to the first of four bedrooms, with this downstairs option having its own shower room.

Fisher German

At the rear of the ground floor is a boot room which leads out into the garden. This leads into the kitchen, which comes complete with an electric mini Aga and integrated hob, a double sink, beautiful Fired Earth floor and plenty of storage.

The neighbouring breakfast room enjoys views out into the garden through a set of French doors.

Upstairs, you’ll find the remaining three bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom. This level of the home also gives you access to the attic and ample storage space.

Fisher German

The private, south-facing garden is large, with a patio terrace and a historic well.

To the side of the property, there is off-road parking for two cars nestled next to low box hedging.

Being situated in the quaint north Oxfordshire Conservation village of Epwell on the south Warwickshire borders of the North Cotswolds, there is a parish church, a small private nursery school and a pub. You’ll find a wider range of amenities at any of the neighbouring market towns, such as Chipping Norton, Banbury and Shipston-on-Stour.

Story continues

Those looking to commute to London can do so via train from Banbury in just under an hour, while the M40 motorway connects you to the likes of Gaydon and further afield.

The property is currently on the market for £750,000 via Fisher German .

Take a tour…

Fisher German

Fisher German

Fisher German

Fisher German

Fisher German

You Might Also Like