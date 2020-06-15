My head is spinning from the upheaval happening in news media. In the space of the past two weeks — is it even that long? — top editors have been removed from their publications across the country, from The New York Times to the Philadelphia Inquirer to Variety to Refinery29 to Bon Appétit magazine. Not suspended, or reprimanded behind closed doors. Ousted from their jobs for what would have been considered minor infractions not long ago: an insensitive headline, poor judgment in an op-ed or a bad tweet or a bad party costume from long ago. Except those infractions are no longer minor in the current climate. In the not-so-distant past, a top journalist with decades of experience could only expect to be booted following a major scandal like plagiarism (e.g., ex-New York Times top editor Howell Raines in the wake of the Jayson Blair scandal). But something new is going on here. In each of these cases, journalists at the publications rose up to complain about their bosses, claiming that the momentary offense reflected a deeper problem in leadership: being out of touch with the new norms of journalism. Also Read: NY Times Editorial Page Editor James Bennet Resigns...

Read original story Inside the Challenge to Media Leadership and the Debate Over Journalism’s Values At TheWrap