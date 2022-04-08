Inside Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz's £3m Celeb Wedding Of The Year

Matt Bagwell
·5 min read
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the Met Gala last year (Photo: Taylor Hill via Getty Images)
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the Met Gala last year (Photo: Taylor Hill via Getty Images)

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the Met Gala last year (Photo: Taylor Hill via Getty Images)

This weekend sees the Celebrity Wedding Of The Year take place, when British celebrity meets Miami society as Brooklyn Beckham marries American billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn, 23, the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, popped the question to the 27-year-old Bates Motel actor with a £350,000 diamond ring back in July 2020.

Since then, the loved-up couple have been keeping everyone entertained/amused/bemused/cringing (*delete as applicable) with their almost-daily PDAs on Instagram.

So, apart from a load more gushing IG posts, what else can we expect from the seriously lavish big day?

The couple’s big day is reported to be costing a cool £3 million

Small change for Nicola’s dad Nelson Peltz, who is worth upwards of £1.3 billion (dwarfing the Beckhams’ paltry £380m), so we doubt there will be a prawn ring or vol-au-vent in sight.

The wedding venue is HUGE

The couple’s bash will take place at Nicola’s $76 million, 44,000 sq ft oceanfront family home in Palm Beach, Florida, known as “Montsorrel”. Huge marquees have been set up in the grounds ahead of Saturday’s bash.

The palatial home isn’t just the perfect wedding backdrop, it’s also gloriously extra

An albino peacock (pavo cristatus). Lovely. (Photo: Victor Fraile Rodriguez via Getty Images)
An albino peacock (pavo cristatus). Lovely. (Photo: Victor Fraile Rodriguez via Getty Images)

An albino peacock (pavo cristatus). Lovely. (Photo: Victor Fraile Rodriguez via Getty Images)

As well as the standard swimming pool and sprawling gardens, a flock of albino peacocks also roam the grounds.

The wedding will follow Jewish customs

The couple confirmed in a video for Vogue that it will be a Jewish wedding, with Brooklyn revealing: “I’m wearing a yarmulke.”

The couple have already reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement

The prenup stipulates that they will each retain their own assets and properties should they divorce, according to reports.

Security will be tiiiiight

Guards will be patrolling the estate with German Shepherd guard dogs.

Guests at the lavish event will have to adhere to some strict rules

The couple have reportedly banned the taking pictures or using of social media throughout the day, which might have something to do with the rumoured megabucks deal with Vogue magazine.

The fashion bible has nabbed exclusive rights to the first pictures of the bride and groom.

Nicola won’t be wearing any Victoria Beckham designs on her big day

Instead she’s opted for a selection of Valentino gowns. Speaking to CR Fashion Handbook, Nicola revealed how she and celeb stylist Leslie Fremar had been to Rome twice to work closely with Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli to create her bridal looks.

Nicola’s bridal gown(s) might be a closely guarded secret, but a certain guest has already revealed what he’ll be wearing

David Beckham gave a sneak peak of his wedding suit on Instagram.

Nicola admits she is “terrified about the first dance”

“I can’t dance,” Nicola confessed to Vogue, only for Brooklyn to pull a face and insist: “I’m gonna kill that.”

Brooklyn’s younger siblings all have key roles on the big day

(L-R) Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Seven Beckham&#xa0; (Photo: Tim Whitby/BFC via Getty Images)
(L-R) Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Seven Beckham (Photo: Tim Whitby/BFC via Getty Images)

(L-R) Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Seven Beckham (Photo: Tim Whitby/BFC via Getty Images)

Romeo and Cruz will be best men, while sister Harper will be a bridesmaid.

As will his famous dad…

David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham. (Photo: SOPA Images via Getty Images)
David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham. (Photo: SOPA Images via Getty Images)

David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham. (Photo: SOPA Images via Getty Images)

David Beckham will be Master of Ceremonies and is expected to give a short speech.

Nicola’s family will also play important roles

Nicola Peltz with her brother Brad.&#xa0; (Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images)
Nicola Peltz with her brother Brad. (Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images)

Nicola Peltz with her brother Brad. (Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images)

She has picked her maternal grandma, or “Naunnie”, as Maid of Honour, and her ice-hockey player brother Brad, 32, as “Man of Honour”.

The guest list is, as you’d expect, pretty A-list

Brooklyn Beckham pictured with Gordon Ramsay in 2019. (Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)
Brooklyn Beckham pictured with Gordon Ramsay in 2019. (Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)

Brooklyn Beckham pictured with Gordon Ramsay in 2019. (Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)

TV chef Gordon Ramsay, Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, fashion designer Nicole Ritchie, Madonna’s son Rocco Ritchie, former footballer Phil Neville, American football legend Tom Brady and his wife supermodel Gisele Bündchen are among the celebs expected to attend.

However, Brooklyn’s godfather Elton John will be a no-show

(L to R) David Furnish, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham. (Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)
(L to R) David Furnish, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham. (Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)

(L to R) David Furnish, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham. (Photo: David M. Benett via Getty Images)

Sir Elton can’t make it due to the rescheduling of his Yellow Brick Road tour, but his husband David Furnish (pictured above with Brooklyn and his mum Victoria) will be, as will the aspiring chef’s other godfather, Dave Gardner.

And all five Spice Girls are expected to reunite for the big day

Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel B from The Spice Girls (Photo by Sylvia Linares/FilmMagic) (Photo: Sylvia Linares via Getty Images)
Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel B from The Spice Girls (Photo by Sylvia Linares/FilmMagic) (Photo: Sylvia Linares via Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel B from The Spice Girls (Photo by Sylvia Linares/FilmMagic) (Photo: Sylvia Linares via Getty Images)

Could Victoria finally be convinced to join Mel B, Geri, Emma and Mel C on stage for a special wedding day Spice Girls reunion? We have everything crossed.

And the DJ is pretty special too

Snoop Dogg AKA DJ Snoopadelic (Photo: Frazer Harrison via Getty Images)
Snoop Dogg AKA DJ Snoopadelic (Photo: Frazer Harrison via Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg AKA DJ Snoopadelic (Photo: Frazer Harrison via Getty Images)

Rapper Snoop Dogg, AKA DJ Snoopadelic, will be manning the decks.

“David has been my boy for over ten years,” said the rapper. “And I am tight with his family. Brooklyn’s wedding is going to be a big affair and my gift to him and his wife-to-be is I will come down and do a set for them on their big day.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

