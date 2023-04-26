Inside Brandon Ratcliff's Family-Focused Grand Ole Opry Debut: See the Photos! (Exclusive)

The rising country star stepped into the circle for the first time on Friday night, following in the footsteps of his mother Suzanne Cox of the Grammy-winning group The Cox Family. Joined by his mom, his wife Lexi and their 3-month-old daughter Elliot Landon, Ratcliff performed songs from Volume 1 of his Tale of Two Towns album, released earlier this year.

Courtesy of Robert Chavers

Courtesy of Robert Chavers

Stepping into the famous Opry Circle for the first time — taking it all in. It's hard to put into words how it felt standing on that hallowed ground.

Courtesy of Robert Chavers

Really surreal seeing my name on that sign!

Courtesy of Robert Chavers

Experiencing this day with my little family by my side was a dream come true. Elli's first show is gonna be hard to top!

Courtesy of Robert Chavers

Speaking of family — warming up with my mom backstage.

Courtesy of Robert Chavers

During sound check, making sure we were ready to roll!

Courtesy of Robert Chavers

Had to get some pre-show good luck sweetness from my wife Lexi and my daughter, Elliot!

Courtesy of Robert Chavers

These two are my rocks! Grateful to have them cheering me on.

Courtesy of Robert Chavers

Show time! You can almost feel the energy I was feeling in this moment – excited, a little bit nervous, and ready to take the stage.

Courtesy of Robert Chavers

I grew up watching my mom and family perform at the Opry, and getting to share this moment with her on this legendary stage was such a full-circle moment.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.