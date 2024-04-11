Inside Billy Joel's 100th Madison Square Garden Concert Event: Surprise Appearances, Set List and More!

'The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden' special airs Sunday, April 14 on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+

John Shearer/Getty Billy Joel performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards in February 2024 in Los Angeles

At 74, Billy Joel knows what makes for an incredible show — and he made sure he gave concertgoers who attended his The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden show the experience of a lifetime.

The concert special heading to CBS on Sunday, April 14 was shot at Joel's record-breaking, 100th consecutive performance at New York City's Madison Square Garden on March 28. Having sold out every single one of his concerts at the famed venue, the five-time Grammy winner — who has also sold out Madison Square Garden more than any other artist — greeted a roaring, packed crowd and opened the show with "Miami 2017," followed by "My Life."

"We play a lot bigger places. We play similar arenas, but this is The Garden," Joel told the audience at one point. "I first came here when I was a little boy. I think I was about 4, 5 years old. My parents brought me to the circus and the star that year was Gene Autry. He had a big hit with 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.'"



Michele Crowe/CBS A view of the crowd at Billy Joel: The 100th - Live at Madison Square Garden

Audience members were given a light-up bracelet — an item that was found beneath their seats — to wear during the show. It instantly lit up the room with various bright colors throughout the concert's run, which kicked off at about 8:20 p.m. ET and concluded at around 11 p.m. ET.

After his first two songs, Joel brought out his first special guest of the night: Jerry Seinfeld!

Upon taking the stage, the 69-year-old comedian took a moment to rave about the singer and fellow Long Islander's many talents.

"Billy invited me to come tonight because it's a special night for him. He has been doing this residency for a long time," the Seinfeld alum began. "It's really the thing that has to me, put the most beautiful medallion on this magnificent career that he has had."

Seinfeld believes there are "three things that make Billy a genius of music," citing his "voice, the music [and] writing the most beautiful songs." However, "there's another thing about Billy that makes him so unique and so special," the actor said.

Michele Crowe/CBS Billy Joel performing during CBS presents Billy Joel: The 100th - Live at Madison Square Garden

"He captured how we all feel living in this particular part of the world," Seinfeld explained. "The companion that we've gone through our whole lives. ... His music is our best friend. I only hope he can understand how much his music means to us."

Seinfeld added: "We, tonight, we're going to commemorate the hundredth!"

From there, Joel proceeded to play his 1977 hit "Vienna." At one point, Joel noted that "as you age, your voice gets deeper." He then asked concert attendees to forgive him in advance since he could no longer hit the high notes in "An Innocent Man."

"Wish me luck! Let's see what happens," he added. "I'm curious, myself."



Continuing to make his way through the night's setlist, he eventually brought out his final guest of the night: Sting!

As the 72-year-old British crooner took the stage, the pair dueted Joel's 1986 track "Big Man on Mulberry Street." They concluded by singing a beloved song from Sting's band, The Police, titled "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic."

After Sting left the stage, Joel returned to his catalog of music, beginning with "Movin' Out (Anthony's Song)." Other major hits that followed included "New York State of Mind."

Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Sting and Billy Joel perform in concert at Raymond James Stadium in February 2024 in Tampa

Breaking things up a bit, longtime Billy Joel Band touring mate Crystal Taliefero gave the music legend a much-needed break as she hit centerstage to perform Ike & Tina Turner's 1966 hit "River Deep - Mountain High," preceding Joel's "The River of Dreams." Fellow Billy Joel Band member Mike DelGuidice then performed Giacomo Puccini's operatic track "Nessun dorma."

Joel then performed "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant" and "Piano Man" before doing a five-song encore. Kicking off the encore with "We Didn't Start the Fire," he eventually concluded the concert by performing his 1980 track "You May Be Right."

Michele Crowe/CBS Cyrstal Talifeero performing during CBS presents Billy Joel: The 100th - Live at Madison Square Garden

By the night's end, he was greeted by a cheering crowd giving him a roaring applause — deservedly so.

The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden special airs Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

