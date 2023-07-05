Inside billionaire Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fourth of July Hamptons party

The biggest names in Hollywood royalty descended on billionaire Michael Rubin’s $50 million Hampton estate for a mammoth Fourth of July bash (Michael Rubin/Instagram)

Happy belated Fourth of July one and all!

While the American holiday may seem a tad gauche to us Brits, it never fails to provide some iconic celebrity moments — and this year was no different. On Monday night, Hollywood royalty descended on billionaire Michael Rubin’s $50 million (£46m) Hamptons estate for a mammoth Fourth of July bash. Commentators labelled it the “most star-studded party in history”. And it’s not hard to see why.

Quite frankly, it’s difficult to find an A-lister who wasn’t pictured at the event.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé

The all-white-themed extravaganza involved celebrities including, deep breath: Beyoncé,Jay-Z,Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion dressed to the nines in their all-white (as per the dress code) fits, posing for photos as the starry guests mingled.

In typically hyper-glamorous fashion, Beyoncé and Jay-Z arrived in a green Rolls-Royce, reportedly matching a multi-million-dollar, custom-made, green sapphire Richard Mille watch (according to Page Six, costing $2.5m (£1.98m)) sported by the rapper. Bey, meanwhile, in between her Renaissance World Tour, stole the show in a white corset gown with a sheer skirt and a pair of diamond-encrusted sunglasses.

(Instagram)

(Instagram)

Other guests included Ben Affleck, Emily Ratajkowski, Tom Brady, Winnie Harlow, Jennifer Lopez, Travis Scott and Kelly Rowland. Alongside, techpreneurs including WhatsApp founder Jan Koum and SoftBank exec Marcelo Claure.

(Instagram)

Other high key moments include Baseball legend Alex Rodriguez descending on the New York mansion in a helicopter. Understated.

Thanks to the wonders of TikTok, all of us mere mortals can experience the party vicariously through big-name guests viral videos. Model Lori Harvey, for example, posted heaps of content to her TikTok account —including an iconic pre-party video including Kim Kardashian, LaLa Anthony, Hailey Bieber, and more, all showing off their outfits. Kim looked opted for a white ruched mesh two-piece, while Kendall kept things simple in a little white dress.

Elsewhere, 32-year-old model and podcaster Em Rata also gave us a sneak peek of her look on Instagram, looking elegant in a sheer ruffled gown, accessorising with a silver bag and matching heels and a video of herself twerking at what looked like the party pre-game.

(Instagram)

(Instagram)

J-Lo, naturally, was serving signature glam, posing with her husband Ben Affleck in a chic cutout summer dress with a pleated skirt, her hair pulled back into her classic ponytail and oversized hoops.

(Instagram)

Entertainment-wise, guests were also treated to impromptu performances by Usher and Ne-Yo, while Travis Scott, Jack Harlow and Druski took turns on the DJ booth, with guests dancing the night away at what was almost certainly the bougiest party in town.

There was no scrimping on the food either, as Rubin told Page Six in June that he was “bringing some of NYC’s hottest restaurants” to his mansion for the party, including celebrity staple pizza spot Lucali and Cucina Alba.

Hundreds of gate-crashers also showed up to try and gain admission, but to no avail. No wonder, security was tight, as apparently invites are so covetable that in the past people have tried offering “seven figures to try buying their way in.”

The party was both an Independence Day celebration and a housewarming for Rubin. Perhaps a lesser-known name among celeb-watchers, Rubin is the CEO of gaming company Fanatics, who first started making his money after selling his company GSI Commerce to eBay for $2.4 billion. Forbes now reports that Rubin’s total net worth as of 2023 is a whopping $11.4 billion. No wonder all of Los Angeles is in his front room.

(Instagram)

A source told Page Six that “the party was epic, even for the Hamptons… a full-on music festival spontaneously broke out,” after Travis Scott “went up to the DJ booth and started performing an array of his songs and turned the party up.”

Then, “Tinashe, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion performed as fireworks went off on the beach,” and, “Megan, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi and Lil Uzi Vert all performed together for like 45 minutes.”

Rubin also shared a mini-film of the night to his Instagram, featuring all the famous faces from the iconic celebration.

“Incredible night with incredible people,” the 50-year-old billionaire party host wrote. “Might need a whole year for my liver to recover.”