Inside the Beauty Prep of Dior Men's Resort 2023 Show

Dior Men's recently took over Venice Beach in collaboration with ERL, presenting its Resort 2023 collection with punk-rock, surfer and skate themes.

While there may have been a focus on the fashion trend moments to come, backstage beauty is where the real magic took place with British hairstylist Guido Palau and Belgian makeup artist Peter Philips, the creative and image director for Dior Makeup. Palau experimented with many colors and graphic hairstyles featuring neon green and bright sun-kissed orange hair moments, mohawks and a short buzz cut with a peace sign and rhinestones etched into the chop.

Complementing these elaborate hair choices, Philips curated soft and subtle makeup looks for the models in true Dior fashion. He used core skin products such as Capture Totale Super Potent Eye Serum to depuff and open the eyes, and Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation and Dior Backstage Face & Body Flash Perfector Concealer to clean and perfect the overall look.

See more of the behind-the-scenes beauty looks above.

