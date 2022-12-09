Inside Bakhmut: The strange and senseless death trap draining Ukraine's tired army

Ben Farmer
·7 min read
Military medics work on a member of the Ukrainian military suffering from head and leg injuries caused by a mine outside Bakhmut - Getty Images Europe
Military medics work on a member of the Ukrainian military suffering from head and leg injuries caused by a mine outside Bakhmut - Getty Images Europe

Peering through a telescope looking for enemy movement in no-man's land, the Ukrainian soldier points out a warehouse held by Russian forces.

The adversaries are only 300 or 400 yards from their fighting position, uphill across a shattered landscape of blown out buildings and barren fields.

"They throw their meat at us," says another soldier beside him, grimly referring to the human wave of assaults carried out by Russian mercenaries and poorly-equipped reservists.

Behind the Ukrainian fighting position, which they defend with a PKM heavy machine gun, are the largely abandoned remains of a once-thriving Donetsk town whose name has become synonymous with the most intense and costly fighting of Vladimir Putin's invasion.

Bakhmut was once home to 70,000 people and known for both salt-mining and its sparkling wine industry. Since the summer, the town has instead often seen hundreds killed or wounded each day in intense shelling and bloody frontal attacks, in fighting reminiscent of the First World War.

Large parts of its eastern suburbs have been obliterated by artillery and the fields are pitted with craters. The destruction has come in a clash for a city that many analysts say has little strategic value to the Russians.

Even if Moscow were to take Bakhmut, it is unclear Russia's degraded forces would be able to capitalise on the gain to make further advances.

Some conflict experts say Russia's obsession with Bakhmut has become nothing more than a ploy to drain Ukraine's armed forces of their limited resources.

"We are scratching our heads," a Western official said this week when asked about Russia's focus on Bakhmut. "We don't know the answer."

A wounded Ukrainian soldier helps his comrade to drink during their evacuation at a stabilising mobile hospital in the vicinity of Bakhmut, Donetsk region - AFP via Getty Images
A wounded Ukrainian soldier helps his comrade to drink during their evacuation at a stabilising mobile hospital in the vicinity of Bakhmut, Donetsk region - AFP via Getty Images

Moscow is said to be desperate for a victory after humiliating reverses elsewhere.

Russian commanders are making creeping gains with the aid of huge artillery support, even as they have lost significant ground around Kharkiv and Kherson.

Yet the very intensity of the Russian offensive and the steep casualties borne by the defenders under relentless barrages have also made it totemic for Ukrainian forces.

A wounded Ukrainian soldier receives treatment at Bakhmut Hospital - Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A wounded Ukrainian soldier receives treatment at Bakhmut Hospital - Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“This is the centre of our indomitability,” says Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's national security council.

Some Ukrainian troops describe the defence of Bakhmut as being a new Mariupol, referring to the battle for the steel city on the Azov sea where defenders were besieged in the early months of the invasion. Others simply refer to it as the meat grinder, because of the terrible toll of the fighting and the apparent disregard Russian commanders have for their troops.

Bakhmut has been under shelling since May, but the assault intensified in August after the fall of the surrounding cities of Popasna, Severodonetsk, and Lysychansk.

Yard-by-yard the encroaching Russian forces have got within only a few miles of the city centre, after capturing two strategic crossroads to the east and north east of the city.

In recent days, Russian forces are also thought to have taken limited ground to the south of the city, as they seek to encircle the town and strangle the defenders.

Emergency workers treat a civilian injured by shrapnel after Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region - Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Emergency workers treat a civilian injured by shrapnel after Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region - Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a key ally of Mr Putin and founder of Russia's Wagner Group private military company, is thought to have promised the Russian leader that he can take the city, as he jockeys for position with other regime favourites. Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader, has also sent forces to join the assault.

Mr Danilov said: “I think that someone from the Russian side has made a commitment that he will take Bakhmut as a gift for Putin.

“Taking into account that there is a group of Kadyrov and Prigozhin, it is likely that one of them took it upon himself. They use all the weapons they have there, they bring troops there from everywhere.”

'It's a town Russia wants to be seen to capture'

Ben Barry, of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said that Bakhmut had no more military significance than other similar-sized towns along hundreds of miles of front line.

“But it has political significance as a town the Russian leadership wants to be seen to capture. It may also be that any role Wagner has in capturing it would amplify the political position of its owner.”

A cat runs in front of houses ruined in the Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region - AP
A cat runs in front of houses ruined in the Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region - AP

Mr Prigozhin himself has said he is using the offensive to wear down Ukrainian forces, rather than capture the city, though he may also be trying to manage expectations of victory.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, this week said: “Putin’s current fixation with continuing offensive operations around Bakhmut and elsewhere is contributing to Ukraine’s ability to maintain the military initiative in other parts of the theatre”.

A Ukrainian soldier receives treatment at Bakhmut Hospital - Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A Ukrainian soldier receives treatment at Bakhmut Hospital - Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Whatever Russia's calculations, the battle is sucking in troops and material from both sides, as Ukraine's international allies race to keep it supplied with weapons to resist the onslaught.

Ukrainian commanders say Russian losses in the area have been as high as 100 to 300 on some days. Ukrainian forces themselves are paying a high price to hold the city however, in the face of sometimes overwhelming artillery.

“For every artillery piece we have, they have nine,” explained one soldier.

Footage from inside Ukrainian field hospitals shows surgeons trying to stabilise on a steady stream of badly wounded soldiers.

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the interior ministry, last week said doctors in Bakhmut were performing miracles, but “deal with an unbelievable amount of suffering every day, every hour as they work tirelessly”.

A local resident leaves his home after Russian shelling destroyed an apartment house in Bakhmut, Donetsk region - AP
A local resident leaves his home after Russian shelling destroyed an apartment house in Bakhmut, Donetsk region - AP

Incredibly, some are still living in the city, though an estimated 90 per cent of the pre-war population is thought to have left. Those that remain are the impoverished and elderly with nowhere to go, and those too stubborn to leave.

The largely empty streets are strewn with rubble from the daily Russian bombardment, and the remaining residents no longer have heat, electricity, phone connections, or running water.

Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut - AP
Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut - AP

Neighbours gather above ground during the day, taking advantage of the short lulls in the constant shelling to chop firewood and cook food in the winter gloom.

Some no longer care about the outcome of the war, they simply want it to stop.

"Who needs this war?" says 46-year-old Tatiana, with tears in her eyes. Her injured husband Anatoli, 54, looks up at her helpless from his hospital bed. "For what reason are they still fighting?"

The couple lost their home when artillery shells struck their house in south east Bakhmut a month ago. Anatoli suffered shrapnel wounds to his stomach, legs, and arms.

Funeral directors place a body of an unidentified local resident in a coffin in Bakhmut - REUTERS
Funeral directors place a body of an unidentified local resident in a coffin in Bakhmut - REUTERS

Two town centre grocery shops are still open, but most Bakhmut residents rely on humanitarian aid from the handful of civilian volunteers who brave enemy artillery to provide a lifeline to those who still remain.

Oleg, 47, a local orthodox church priest, makes perilous weekly runs into the city in his yellow van to deliver bread, powdered soup, paracetamol and water.

"Do you want a Bible as well?" he yells to recipients above the dull roar of incoming and outgoing fire, before quickly hurrying off, because it is dangerous to stay in one place for long.

Latest Stories

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Canada's Marielle Thompson scores silver medal at ski cross World Cup opener

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed women's World Cup ski cross silver in the season-opening event on Thursday in Val Thorens, France. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final, while Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein finished third in the event.Thompson was pleased with her performance despite a hiccup in the final. "Stoked to start the season on such a good note," Thomson said in a release. "I made a little mistake in the final that cost me but looking forw

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Canada's Olympic gold medallists in speedskating have eye on world record

    CALGARY — After an Olympic gold medal, going where no team as gone before drives Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. The trio captured gold in women's speedskating team pursuit in Beijing in February after four years of making the event a priority in their training. Canadian women have a strong history in the six-lap race, which features two teams of three racing both the clock and each other, but Ottawa's Weidemann and Blondin and Maltais of La Baie, Que., are Canada's first

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'week to week' with knee injury

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded doubtful Monday about Lamar Jackson's availability for this weekend's game at Pittsburgh. Jackson left Sunday's 10-9 win over Denver with a knee injury. Harbaugh said after the game that it was not a season-ending type of injury. On Monday, he provided an update. “He's been through the MRIs, and I would say it's kind of week to week. It's going to be a weekly thing, so as the week goes on we'll see for this week,” Harbaugh sai

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Watson rusty in return but Browns get 27-14 win over Texans

    HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson struggled in a sloppy performance in his first game in 700 days but a punt return for a touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones and two defensive TDs were plenty enough to give the Cleveland Browns a 27-14 win over the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday. In the same stadium where he played his previous game, a rusty Watson threw for 131 yards with an interception in his debut for the Browns (5-7) against his former team in his return after serving an 11-game NFL suspension f

  • Fontecchio lifts Jazz past Warriors in short-handed matchup

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Simone Fontecchio dunked with 1.4 seconds remaining off Nickeil Alexander-Walker's steal and the Utah Jazz beat the Golden State Warriors 124-123 on Wednesday night in a matchup of short-handed teams. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sat out for Golden State, while Utah was missing Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley. Curry skipped the game because of soreness in his left ankle, Green has tightness in his left hip and Andrew Wiggins has a strained right adductor