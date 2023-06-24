Inside Axl Rose’s appetite for destruction – and unlikely rehabilitation

Axl Rose on stage - WireImage

In one sense, Guns N’ Roses headlining this weekend’s Glastonbury makes them perhaps the most controversial appointment since Metallica topped the bill in 2014 as last-minute replacements for Prince. As well as representing the kind of red-blooded hard rock the festival has often disdained, the group’s singer, Axl Rose, has a history of carrying on like a toddler raised on a diet of Space Invaders and Sunny Delight. To put it another way, Coldplay they are not.

But more than 35 years after the group somersaulted to fame with Appetite For Destruction, the US’s best-selling debut album, its members remain icons of a kind that loud rock music no longer produces. Take the English-born guitarist known as Slash. In his wilder days, strung out on hard drugs, the man christened Saul Hudson once ran naked across the verdant links of a private golf club believing he was being chased by little green men. He once missed a date with a porn star on account of spending the previous three days smoking crack. None of this is peak Glastonbury.

But on Saturday, the band who have left in their wake a trail of violence, criminal damage, distemper and chaos – not to mention displays of egomania that make Elizabeth Taylor look like the Dalai Lama – will take to the stage in Somerset and be forgiven for all of it.

How awful was Axl Rose? To give just one example, in the summer of 2006 revellers with backstage passes witnessed an unlikely sight at the Download festival at Donington Park. As the day ticked toward the point at which the final evening’s headliners – back then, an ersatz version of GNR made up almost entirely of hired hands – were due onstage, a coterie of security guards strode through the artists’ enclosure carrying two panels of wooden fencing. Sandwiched between them, only partially obscured from view, was Axl Rose. Onstage, the band’s performance was so bad that organisers in the wings had to plead with the band to finish the gig.

A few years ago, this would have been unthinkable. At times it has even seemed as if the singer born William Bruce Rose Jr – the stage name is an anagram of “oral sex” – has been at war with half of the planet. “I wonder how life might have been different if Axl Rose didn’t just straight-up hate women so much,” wrote Courtney Love, a long-time antagonist, last year following a documentary alleging historical and aggressive sex by Rose against the model Sheila Kennedy. “Because the rest of the band was kind of cool… What if [he] hadn’t been such a woman-hater? What if he had been nice to me?”

In a flattering light, Axl Rose might be regarded as the last unreconstructed rock star of the 20th century. As Appetite For Destruction began its protracted assault on the international charts – today, the album has sold more than 30 million copies – their frontman fast became a case-study in high-profile arrested development. “Cars are crashing every night, I drink and drive every thing in sight,” he sang on It’s So Easy, a song that perfectly encapsulated the insouciant excitement that so effortlessly separated the group from the chasing pack.

Their music appealed to the specialist and occasional listener with equal force. As a teenager, I well recall a coachload of hardcore metal-heads fixating on the sentimental Sweet Child O’ Mine with perfect reverence.

But in being authentic, GNR were also uncontrollable. As the band’s musical core succumbed to drug addiction, in 1988 the song One In A Million proved that Rose could, and indeed would, share whatever was on his mind. “Police and n______… get out of my way,” he sang, before lambasting the “immigrants and f----ts” who try to “start some mini-Iran, or spread some f---ing disease” in what was presumably an otherwise paradisiacal Los Angeles. Anyone hoping that Rose’s own views differed from those expressed by the song’s hayseed narrator may well have been discouraged by subsequent statements to the press.

Axl Rose and Slash on stage in California, 1985 - Getty

“Why can black people go up to each other and say, ‘n_____,’ but when a white guy does it all of a sudden it’s a big put-down?” the singer asked his friend Del James in a 1992 interview for Rolling Stone. “I don’t like boundaries of any kind,” he added. “I don’t like being told what I can and what I can’t say. I used the word n_____ because it’s a word to describe somebody that is basically a pain in your life, a problem.” It took the black talk-show host Arsenio Hall to introduce reasoning that ought to have been obvious. “The difference is very clear… Guns N’ Roses uses [the word] in a negative, derogatory way – as a white slave-master would use it,” he said.

After being upbraided from the stage by Vernon Reid at a concert at which the guitarist’s band Living Colour joined GNR as special guests to the Rolling Stones, in October 1989 Rose told a crowd at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum that anyone who “wants to call me a racist can shove your head up your f______ ass”. By now, though, the strain was starting to show. Later in the set, the singer addressed his group’s rampant drug use by announcing that “unless certain people in the band get their s___ together, these will be the last Guns N’ Roses shows you’ll ever f______ see”.

“We got the gigs supporting the Rolling Stones,” remembered bassist Duff McKagan of four concerts at the Coliseum that earned the group a million dollars. “We got down there and the Stones each had their own limo, their own trailer, their own lawyer – you know, Mick has one, Keith has one, Charlie has one – I remember turning around to [rhythm guitarist] Izzy [Stradlin] and saying, ‘Man, we’ll never be like that.’ Of course, six months later, that was us.”

Guns N' Roses (Duff McCagan, Slash, Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin and Steven Adler) in 1987 - Paul Natkin/Getty

Truth be told, it was already worse than that. After Axl Rose failed to appear for the first concert with the Stones, GNR manager Alan Niven felt the need to tell the Los Angeles Police Department that “I want you to immediately send two no-questions-asked uniforms to [the singer’s home] and get the occupants out of the condominium any way you can and bring them right here – in handcuffs if necessary”. As recounted in Mick Wall’s book Last Of The Giants: The True Story of Guns N’ Roses, Rose was duly “herded down to the cruiser… [where] sirens wailing and all lights ablaze, the police car sliced through the evening traffic”.

The years that followed proved that the music industry’s rickety structures were no match for a disruptor as determined as Axl Rose. As Slash noted in his eponymous memoir, at the end of one year-long tour in which Guns N’ Roses filled stadiums the world over, their singer’s unfortunate habit of starting work as many as three hours late meant that the band “barely made any money” due to fines for breaking curfew. The decision to sometimes finish early, too, led to riots in St Louis ($200,000 worth of damage to the brand new Riverside Performing Arts Center) and Montreal (where 300 riot police were deployed to fire tear gas through the streets).

Guns N' Roses performing in Copenhagen, June 2023 - REUTERS

Come the 21st century, it seemed that Axl Rose was transitioning from the singer in a band Kerrang! magazine had once rightly described as “the most dangerous” in the world, to rock’n’roll’s own Howard Hughes. Such was his pitiful standing that not even the release of a new album – 2008’s overcooked but intriguingly ambitious Chinese Democracy, recorded with a compliment of hired hands – could shift the torpor. Eight years later, the announcement that he would sing with AC/DC on the Australian group’s Rock Or Bust tour was met with universal derision.

But how long ago that now seems. Not only did Axl Rose nail this shot at redemption, but to the surprise of everyone in the entire world a subsequent re-formation with Slash and Duff McKagan continues to endure. Never mind that its three principals keep separate dressing rooms and travel in individual tour buses – a practice that is not as uncommon as you might think – for seven years, more or less, each night a show that often lasts for as long as three-hours has begun at the allotted time. It seems that all that was required for Rose, who has never apologised for past misdemeanors, to attain absolution was for him to do his job well.

The appearance at Worthy Farm of the once profoundly politically-incorrect singer of a hard rock band might seem controversial. But come the weekend, it will be anything but. And when the vast crowd hears the opening notes of Welcome To The Jungle, Glastonbury, like all the rest, will want Guns N’ Roses.

Guns N’ Roses play Glastonbury 2023 at 9.30pm on Saturday June 24