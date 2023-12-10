Inside Atman, the international yoga sex ring busted by French police

French police last week arrested more than 40 key members of the Atman Yoga Federation, a network of yoga schools present in some 30 countries. It claims to offer followers a path to higher consciousness through tantric practices – but former members told RFI they were psychologically manipulated and pressured into sex.

At the Mahasiddha yoga school in Rishikesh, northern India, students sometimes end tantric sessions with an “angel walk”: passing, eyes closed, through a corridor formed by their classmates, who reach out their hands to stroke them as they go.

Practices like these, encouraging students to let go of inhibitions and linking physical intimacy to spiritual growth, made tantric yoga seem “new and exciting and totally intriguing somehow” to Silke, who was 21 when she discovered it in October 2019.

Like many westerners, Silke – who is from Germany – had travelled to Rishikesh in search of a purpose. A recent graduate exploring India, she gravitated towards the pilgrimage town between the Himalayas and the Ganges and came across a flyer for the Mahasiddha school.

She ended up doing a six-month course there, which she describes as a “pretty intense experience”. She couldn’t imagine what was to come.

International network

Mahasiddha is one of dozens of schools worldwide run by the Atman Yoga Federation, also known as the Movement for Spiritual Integration into the Absolute, or Misa.

The network was born in Romania in 1990, shortly after the fall of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu.

After her course in India, Silke took lessons at Atman-affiliated schools in Germany and Romania for a total of three years.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

France arrests yoga guru accused of sexually exploiting followers

Kenyan authorities should have prevented cult deaths, president says

Scientologists accused of brainwashing French company’s employees