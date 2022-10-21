Inside AnnaSophia Robb's Mountainside Wedding in Upstate New York: 'I Felt Like Fireworks Were Going Off'

AnnaSophia Robb got marries Trevor Paul

AnnaSophia Robb's three-day wedding celebration to husband Trevor Paul was everything she dreamed it would be.

"It was so much fun," Robbs Tells PEOPLE. "Now, I want plan another party. I'm like, 'We should really do this again!'"

The Carries Diaries alum, 28, said "I do" to Paul on Sept. 10 at Inness, a luxury property with a 12-room farmhouse and 28 cabins situated between the Catskill and Shawangunk Mountains in New York state.

Planned with the help of with the help of Minted, the premium design marketplace, Robb says she fell in love with the unique location.

"We started with the venue, and we loved it," she says. "We loved the vibe. It felt relaxed and inviting and peaceful, but it had all of the elements. I mean, it's like impeccably designed and half our guests were able to stay the property."

The three-day long celebration began with an intimate rehearsal dinner followed by a welcome reception for their guests.

"I called it 'Picnic Chic,'" Robb says of the attire she encouraged, adding with a laugh, "which a lot of people were like, 'What is Picnic Chic?'"

Dinner was prepared by chef Sarah Glover, one of Robb's close friends, and included cheeses, roasted vegetables and fish baked on an open fire.

"When everybody started showing up I felt like fireworks were going off," she says of the welcome event. "You spend so much time planning, but then once all of these people from different parts of your life start showing up in the same place, I think that was a moment where I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is so much fun.'"

During the black-tie ceremony, Robb walked down the aisle to "Everywhere" by Fleetwood Mac before the couple exchanged vows in front of 175 friends and family members.

Following the outdoor nuptials, guests dined at the reception on cacio e pepe, Steelhead trout and pasture-raised chicken, plus roasted potatoes and carrots. Signature cocktails included St. Germain Spritz and Ketel One Botanicals. For dessert, the couple's friends and family indulged in pistachio sponge cake with raspberry jam and champagne buttercream.

"Walking down the aisle, that was really amazing. Seeing everybody's faces and then seeing Trevor, I didn't know if I would be nervous or emotional or what I would feel, and I just felt very confident," Robb tells PEOPLE. "I was like, 'This is a great decision. The decision of my life.'"