Inside South star Allu Arjun’s super car garage

Allu Arjun

So many wheels so little time

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is a self-confessed petrolhead. Justifiably he also has some of the coolest set of wheels in Hyderabad where he lives. Here's a sneak peek into his garage.

Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence

Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence

The sunroof on the Volvo XC 90 T8 Excellence is the kind that inspires you to stand up and wave out to the legions of your fans. And sure we can tell you about how this machine is loaded— with a 2 litre twin super turbocharged engine that can deliver a maximum power of 400 BHP; but few things compare to the 0-100 kph under six seconds feature. The Volvo XC 90 T8 Excellence reaches top speed of 230 kph. With eight airbags, child safety locks, anti-theft alarm, rear seat belts, and seatbelt alerts the Volvo XC 90 T8 Excellence is also one of the safest cars on Indian roads right now.

Hummer H2

Allu Arjun's Cars

The Hummer H2 is a popular car among Indian celebrities and for good reason. Few other cars make heads turn as the Hummer and isn’t that what showbiz is all about? The Hummer H2 can hit high speeds of 190 kph but – and here’s the kicker – it can go from zero to 100 kph in just 9.2 seconds. Rugged and sexy, the Hummer H2 is the car you’ve always dreamt of.

Jaguar XJL

Jaguar XJL

According to reports, Allu Arjun also owns a Jaguar XJL. This car, along with the Range Rover (which he also owns) comes from the Tata Motors JLR fleet. The Jaguar XJL goes from zero to 100 kph in just 7.3 seconds and can touch top speeds of 250 kph. Loaded with cool leather upholstery and a 10-inch HD screen, the Jaguar XJL also has a foldable table for the back seat so you don’t have to balance your laptop on your knees while you work.

Range Rover Vogue

New Car in the House . I named him BEAST . Everytime I buy something... there is only one thing on my mind . Gratitude. #rangerover #aabeast pic.twitter.com/pbhtM1iyVs — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 24, 2019

Like Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and the Kerala-born billionaire Yussuf Ali, Allu Arjun is also the proud owner of the Range Rover Vogue. Depending on what variant you choose, the Range Rover Vogue can easily blow a hole of Rs 1.88 crore to Rs 4.03 crore in your pocket. But the sexy SUV makes it worth the price. The Range Rover Vogue comes in both petrol and diesel variants and offers a choice between a 3-litre V6 turbo diesel and a 5-litre V8 supercharged petrol unit. But all that power aside, what makes the Range Rover Vogue a choice of the celebs is its top class suspension that ensures a super smooth drive even in the roughest road conditions.

Story continues

Customised vanity van

What’s a superstar without a vanity van right? As with all major actors in the world, Allu Arjun also has his personal, customised vanity van. He calls it the Falcon but really, it’s just a big bus converted into a man pad. Ooooh! Too low? Well admittedly it makes us jealous because oh my god can you imagine being able to come back to this baby in-between shots? Allu doesn’t have to sit uncomfortably while he gets his make-up done, while he can chill on his recliner and let his staff do their thing. The recliner can turn around to face the TV so he can watch his favourite films (or indeed his own films) in his spare time. There’s also a sofa and bed for his guests and the van comes equipped with a functional shower and toilet.

Don't miss: Secret billionaires: five people you didn't know were super rich

A Netflix show accidentally showed Mukesh Ambani’s private garage

This Louis Vuitton plane-shaped bag costs more than an actual plane

If you had invested Rs 25,000 in Bitcoin in 2015 this is how rich you would be

How much does Mark Zuckerberg spend on his security?