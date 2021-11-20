Inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Star-Studded Calirosa Tequila Launch Party

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are raising their glasses to their newest endeavor.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 42, and the Victoria's Secret model, 32, hosted a private party for their celebrity pals in Los Angeles on Thursday to celebrate their tequila brand, Calirosa.

Joining the couple at Ysabel, was Channing Tatum and model Stella Maxwell as well as The Originals actress Phoebe Tonkin, singer Charlotte Lawrence, Marry Me actress Sarah Wright Olsen, and singer Liza Owen.

Levine's family was also in attendance for the big event, as they celebrated the "Payphone" singer's dad's birthday with a special cake for the occasion, a partygoer tells PEOPLE.

Additionally, partygoers were treated to a custom floral ice luge in which they filled their glasses with chilled Calirosa tequila, and the couple held a private tasting of their newest limited-edition Extra Añejo tequila with their business partners, Marina Real, Roberto Real, Margarita Real, and Estafania Real.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

RELATED: Go Inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's 'Perfect Sanctuary' Home: 'We Didn't Want a Palatial McMansion'

Levine and Prinsloo were both dressed to the nines to celebrate the momentous occasion, with Levine sporting a black knee-length tailcoat over a matching black-and-gold patterned set, black square-toe boots, an edgy black manicure, and a clean-shaven face.

His wife of eight years looked equally stunning in an off-the-shoulder plaid mini dress that hugged her curves perfectly, finishing off her glamorous party ensemble with chunky platform black sock boots that hit a few inches above the ankle and a simple chain necklace.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The idea for Calirosa, which is "the highest-rated Rosa tequila in the world" per the brand's Instagram and one of PEOPLE's 50 Food Favorites of 2021, came about after the couple had tried pink tequila for the first time during a vacation in Mexico, and it's been love at first sip ever since then.

Story continues

While tequila is typically aged in whiskey barrels, pink tequila is aged in red wine barrels, which gives it its rose-colored hue.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

"Adam and I love Mexico and first tried a pink tequila when we were in there three or four years ago. We were blown away. I had never heard of tequila being aged in red wine barrels so I was thinking, 'This is crazy! Do they dye it?' " Prinsloo previously told PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Adam Levine Jokes He and Wife Behati Prinsloo Want a 'Band of Children'

And even though the couple has been together for nearly a decade, Prinsloo revealed that Calirosa is the first major project they've taken on together. "Adam and I have never done anything like this together. He was on The Voice for so long and I was working with Victoria's Secret and then we had kids," Prinsloo previously explained to PEOPLE. "Right now, this is my third baby."

RELATED: Behati Prinsloo Says She Wants a 'Big Family' with Husband Adam Levine: 'There's No Limits to It'

Levine and Prinsloo aren't the only celebs to launch their own alcohol brand recently. Country superstar Brad Paisley launched his own bourbon called American Highway Reserve in November, Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria launched Casa Del Sol Tequila in September, and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and supermodel Kendall Jenner launched 818 Tequila earlier this year.