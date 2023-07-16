Inside a $55 Million Double Duplex Penthouse in N.Y.C. With Jaw-Dropping Views of Central Park From Every Floor

Think of it as a townhouse in the sky. Back in 2015, billionaire New York hedge-fund guru Larry Robbins purchased the newly completed two-story penthouse that crowned the Charles tower on Manhattan’s First Avenue in bustling Lenox Hill. Then, for good measure, he snapped up the two full floors below.

The result: a sprawling 12,000-square-foot four-story, eight-bedroom crib with 1,500 square feet of terraces, jaw-dropping sunset views across Central Park, and a top-floor retreat boasting a hot tub, a fireplace, and seating for 10.

Primary bedroom with a view

Taking five years to transform the white-box space, Robbins incorporated features such as a custom four-floor chandelier reflecting the Manhattan skyline (for the curvy staircase) and a professional-grade kitchen with bespoke blue-glass cabinetry, rose-gold accents, Miele appliances, and marble everywhere.

A private elevator whisks you to the 31st floor and the formal entry. Here there’s the main living room with intricate glass pendant lighting, a 14-seat dining room, plus an expansive 60-foot-long north-facing terrace for grand-scale indoor-outdoor entertaining.

The floor below is home to the massive primary bedroom suite with its two dressing rooms, so-called glam room, and lavish bathroom with marble-lined walls and marble soaking tub. Steps away is a private light-flooded office.

The 29th floor has a guest suite along with a quartet of en suite bedrooms, a second kitchen with den, and a sizable laundry room. Then there’s a vast media-cum-family room spanning the entire west side of the 32nd floor and a corner terrace with a gas fireplace, an outdoor TV, and stairs leading up to that bubbling hot tub with a view.

The corner terrace with a fireplace and hot tub

Designed by New York–based Ismael Leyva Architects, the Charles soars 398 feet above First Avenue between East 72nd and East 73rd streets. Completed in 2014, the building is distinguished by its blue-glass facade and striking cantilevered sections.

Currently listed with Douglas Elliman for $55 million, the penthouse would set a new price benchmark—if it sells anywhere close to its asking—for this part of New York’s Upper East Side east of Third Avenue.

