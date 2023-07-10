Inside a $42 Million London Mega-Mansion With a Massive Indoor Basement Pool Own Pool and Spa

The Boltons is home to some of the U.K.’s priciest real estate properties, but few are as big as this massive Victorian mansion in West London.

Tucked away on the ultra-exclusive Tregunter Road, the stately Chelsea residence comprises eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, spread across seven-and-a-half floors. It should come as no surprise that the gargantuan, 10,551-square-foot abode is asking a whopping £32.5 million (or about $41.7 million). For that price, an enormous two-story basement spa is part of the package–kitted out with a sauna, treatment rooms, gym, and swimming pool. The property also includes a separate, four-story guest house and landscaped gardens.

A London mega-mansion in The Boltons Conservation Area just listed for $41.7 million

“Beautiful homes like this one in The Boltons are rare finds,” explains Gary Hersham, founding director of Beauchamp Estates, in a press release. “They are so sought-after and are kept within families for as long as possible. This magnificent house on Tregunter Road takes the meaning of exclusive to a whole new level.”

The gated estate recently underwent a multimillion-dollar remodel and takes design cues from the mid-19th century—with a modern twist, of course. From the outside, you’ll notice traditional Italianate details like white stucco, sash windows, and London stock brick. Inside, the stylish living areas are decked out with bright white gallery walls, wood-paneled walls, and tons of neutral materials.

The seven-story residence has been completely remodeled with modern interiors

An expansive primary suite occupies the entire first floor, equipped with two walk-in closets, dual bathrooms, plus its own private terrace. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms on the second floor and another en suite bedroom at the very top. Down below, a lower ground-level kitchen has a huge island, a breakfast bar, and top-of-the-line appliances. “The house has been designed and finished to the highest of standards, with huge amounts of space, light and privacy, with a highly contemporary yet homely feel,” says Stuart Bennett, head of sales at Beauchamp Estates (Mayfair).

The renovated basement has an indoor swimming pool

What really makes this pad shine, though, is the epic basement complex. On the upper level is a 37-foot monochrome-trimmed pool, and fitness studio, and sauna. Venture one floor down and you’ll stumble upon Zen-like treatment rooms (pictured above), a private movie theater, and a wine cellar. “It is a true one-off,” adds Hersham.

Beauchamp Estates has the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of Tregunter Road London mansion.

