Inside the Web 3.0 Super Platform: Deedy

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2022 / The cryptocurrency space has enjoyed immense progress in the last couple of years, with more people becoming aware of the possibilities it holds and getting convinced to be a part of its innovations. To leverage these speculations and rush, Deedy came to life and is growing to become a Web 3.0 platform offering numerous possibilities.

Deedy's mission revolves around revolutionizing the future of ownership and onboarding the masses into the Metaverse. The company aims to provide users with a wide suite of tools and services to get the most out of their digital assets under one "digital roof". So blockchain experts, NFT artists and creators, Web 3.0 professionals, and other entities that make up the modern digital world all have a space to thrive within Deedy. The company aims to tap into the current interests in NFT and capture the interest of Millennials and Gen Z, as they make up the bulk of people acquiring digital assets currently.

The company has built a community of like-minded individuals who all share the same goals and passions as the team running the company. The company empowers up-and-coming artists and creates a platform for people to create, collaborate, follow, connect, or simply get inspired by the different creators on the platform. The Deedy platform provides a gateway for anyone ready to be a part of the digital world and thrive in it. "We aim to unite the highly fragmented market into one super-platform which will help the masses navigate the space and mitigate complex blockchain terms and procedures," the founder, Denis Seleznev said.

The primary motivation behind Deedy is to be a part of the growing NFT space as it holds a lot of promise and the possibility of playing an integral role in people's daily lives. "I have been in the cryptocurrency space since 2017 when I was 12. I was, therefore, able to witness firsthand the maturation of the cryptocurrency market with new ‘easier to use' platforms and exchanges appearing for buying and selling tokens/coins. I believe we are currently in a similar place with NFTs. I want to be part of making NFT adoption mainstream as I believe NFTs could play an integral role in people's daily lives and the Web as a whole since they finally allow people to have ownership of their digital assets which are increasingly becoming more valuable than real-life assets," Deedy's founder said.

As Deedy continues growing with its goal of onboarding people into the metaverse and providing them with a comprehensive suite of tools to get the most out of their digital assets, Denis Seleznev already had his sights set on the next few years in which he sees the company becoming an industry leader providing a wide range of options for people to get the most out of their digital assets. "I see Deedy expanding into avenues such as real estate and collaborating with the world's top brands and creators with a mission of making the internet more equitable," he said.

