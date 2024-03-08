'Inside Out 2' trailer adds new emotions from Envy to Embarrassment. See the new cast

In the mind of freshly minted teenager Riley, Joy (voiced by Amy Poehler, left) welcomes new emotion Anxiety (Maya Hawke) in the animated Pixar sequel "Inside Out 2."

The latest trailer for "Inside Out 2" introduced new emotions, including Ayo Edebiri as Envy and Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment.

The Pixar sequel to the 2015 film, which followed five personified basic emotions inside the mind of young girl named Riley, is slated for summer release. The film will follow the five original emotions who are forced to work with new feelings such as Anxiety (voiced by Maya Hawke).

The teaser trailer for the film, which dropped on Nov 9, 2023, introduced Hawke's character and teased the introduction of plenty more emotions.

Among the new voices are Tony Hale who will replace Bill Hader as Fear and and Liza Lapira who will replace Mindy Kaling as disgust. Adèle Exarchopoulos, introduced in Thursday's trailer, will also join the cast to voice new character Ennui.

Trailer hints at clash between older and newer emotions

The latest trailer portrays a power struggle for Riley as she grows up and makes new friends.

"Riley required more sophisticated emotions than all of you," Anxiety says to Joy (voiced by Amy Poehler) in the film.

Joy along with the other original emotions are eventually captured and become "suppressed emotions" but must find a way to show up for Riley. The trailer will also delve into how sarcasm is formed in the fantasy world.

When is the new Inside Out coming out

"Inside Out 2" will hit theaters June 14.

The film was directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen.

What does ennui mean?

Ennui is the feeling of listlessness and dissatisfaction brought by a lack of occupation or excitement, according to Oxford.

'Inside Out 2' Official Trailer

'Inside Out 2' cast

Amy Poehler as Joy

Phyllis Smith as Sadness

Lewis Black as Anger

Tony Hale as Fear

Liza Lapira as Disgust

Maya Hawke as Anxiety

Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui

Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment

Diane Lane as Mrs. Anderson

Kyle MacLachlan as Mr. Anderson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Inside Out 2' trailer introduces new cast members and new emotions