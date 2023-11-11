'Inside Out 2' Tease Trailer Introduces Anxiety as a New Emotion

?si=2aEWnm5lnQm2zRvN

Anxiety has arrived and it is here to stay.

Disney and Pixar have introduced its newest animated character in the upcoming Inside Out 2 film. The studio has officially launched the teaser trailer for the animated sequel which sees Maya Hawke play the new emotion, Anxiety. The trailer has garnered the most views in the studio's history with 157 million views in 24 hours. Inside Out 2 has unseated the previous record holder, the studio's 2019 success Frozen 2. 78 million of the 157 million views came from TikTok.

On the new trailer, Pete Docter, chief creative officer of Pixar said, "We are thrilled so many people have tuned in to check out the new trailer for Inside Out 2. When the first film came out, we knew that by telling a story where we could see our emotions — those little voices inside your head — there would be so much more to explore than we could possibly fit into one film."

The sequel picks up from protagonist Riley, who is now all grown up and a teenager grappling with her new complicated feelings. Returning to the film, Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black portray Joy, Sadness and Anger respectively while Tony Hale and Liza Lapira took over for Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling as Fear and Disgust. Hawke joins the group as the frazzled new emotion called Anxiety.

Inside Out 2 premieres in theaters on June 14, 2024. Watch the trailer above.

