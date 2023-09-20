(Insert your name) in Paris: New specialty tour traces the Netflix's star's experience

A still from Netflix's "Emily in Paris."

Have you ever wanted to be Emily in Paris? Now you can.

Dharma, a travel startup that specializes in unique, hosted trips, announced a partnership Wednesday with MTV Entertainment Studios to let you see the City of Light like the namesake of the hit Netflix show.

“We crafted these ‘Paris by Emily’ trips to ensure guests leave Paris with something far more meaningful than just a souvenir beret and some photos." Dharma CEO Charaf El Mansouri said in a statement. “So many of us seek travel experiences that are transformational. Series like ‘Emily in Paris’ make you wish there was a ‘Book This Trip’ button at the end of every episode – That’s the opportunity we see ahead."

Each of Dharma’s Paris by Emily trips takes place over five days (four nights) and the itinerary is designed by the lead host.

Some sites and experiences likely include a pastry-making class, an ‘Emily in Paris’-based fashion tour, group meals and visits to locations featured in the show.

According to Dharma’s release, rates for the tours start at $2,700 per person for a shared room, or $3,600 per person for a single room, not including flights or meals not outlined in the specific trip’s itinerary.

Tour groups will be made up of 8-16 people.

To learn more, visit Dharma’s website by clicking here.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live the 'Emily in Paris' fantasy with Paris tour of the show's spots