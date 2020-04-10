'Insecure' Team To Host Virtual Block Party For Fans

The team behind HBO series “Insecure” is celebrating the return of the hit comedy series with a virtual block party.

The event will precede the premiere of the highly anticipated fourth season on Sunday. It will be the fourth time the “Insecure” team will host a block party event and the first time the event will take place online.

The “Insecure” cast and crew join other celebrities and musicians who have hosted virtual concerts and livestream events as the world continues to adjust to the new reality of social distancing during the coronavirus crisis.

“Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae posted a flyer on Twitter advertising the event on Friday.

“Come thru!” she wrote.

You are officially invited to the #InsecureHBO S4 Virtual Block Party on Sunday.



Come thru! @InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/d5GbLwcZvP — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) April 10, 2020

The virtual block party will kick off with a live Instagram Q&A with Rae and other cast members, followed by a DJ set with artist Zaytoven. A performance by a surprise musical guest will take place after the season premiere, according to an HBO press release.

In January, Rae shared a teaser for the fourth season on Twitter in which her character, who shares the name Issa, can be seen rapping to herself in front of a mirror, something she does frequently on the show.

