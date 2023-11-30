“Insecure” Actress Accuses Brother of Keke Palmer's Ex of 'Mental and Physical Abuse' in Child Custody Dispute

DomiNque Perry made the allegations against Sarunas J. Jackson days after Palmer was granted a TRO order against his brother

Getty DomiNque Perry, Sarunas J. Jackson

Insecure actress DomiNque Perry is accusing her former costar Sarunas J. Jackson of abuse in new court documents filed in California Superior Court.

In a petition filed on Tuesday and obtained by PEOPLE, Perry alleges that she "experienced emotional volatility, intimidation, bullying, undeserved stress, mental and physical abuse, controlling and narcissistic behavior, all over the past 5 plus years from Sarunas and his family."

The former costars share a daughter, 5-year-old Zen Jackson. Sarunas is the older brother of Darius Jackson, who shares a son with actress Keke Palmer. The NOPE actress recently accused Darius of domestic violence in a Nov. 9 TRO request.

On Sept. 21, Perry, 35, filed a petition to determine parental relationship, which Jackson opposed in a Nov. 16 filing.

PEOPLE reached out to Perry and Jackson’s lawyers for statements, but did not immediately hear back.

“Sarunas and I were never in a romantic relationship,” Perry said in her reply declaration on Tuesday.

In the documents, the Deadly Dispatch actress alleged she “was regularly bullied and intimidated (brother Darius admitted and confirmed).. I was always nervous because I felt that I wasn’t ever good enough by the Petitioner and the family.”

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson

Perry added that throughout the course of her co-parenting relationship with Zen’s father, she was “blamed for our daughter being on the Autism Spectrum.” She alleged that during a “heated” conversation in March 2020, Sarunas “became more angry and grabbed me by the throat and started choking me.”

According to the petition, Zen, who was 22 months at the time, approached her parents and began crying. Perry alleged that he released her from his grasp in order to console their child.

“He was so angry that he had blood coming from his mouth where he bit his tongue," Perry alleged.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic DomiNque Perry and Sarunas J. Jackson

“A few weeks later he showed up to my residence with scratches all over his neck and face. I asked what happened and he stated ‘he cornered his mom and they were fighting.’ The choking on his behalf is the norm. He is violent with women,” Perry alleged.

In Jackson’s Nov. 16 declaration, he echoed Perry’s claims that they were not romantically involved at any point. “Perry and I were never in a romantic relationship, but we were friends and co-workers.”

He also refuted any claims of abuse made by the actress.

“It is unclear where Respondent’s allegations of emotional volatility and intimidation are coming from," his declaration reads. "My family and I have always welcomed Respondent with open arms, inviting her to family events and showing her love and support in more ways than one. In return, Respondent has defamed my character to others, making them believe I am an absent father.”

Jackson, 33, alleged that Perry’s actions “have made me fear for repercussions in my career.” He added that he is also concerned about “the looming threat that she would request court-ordered child support for greater than the amount that we have agreed to.”

This comes 19 days after Palmer, 30, was granted temporary sole custody of her 8-month-old son, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend. In legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, Palmer filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order against Darius in Los Angeles. She detailed multiple allegations of physical abuse in the lawsuit.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



