‘Insecure’ Actor Denise Dowse In Coma From Meningitis

Armando Tinoco
·1 min read

Denise Dowse, whose numerous television credits include Insecure, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy,  remains hospitalized in a coma after contracting meningitis, according to her sister Tracey Dowse.

“I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse,” Tracey wrote in a Facebook post dated August 5. “She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.”

Tracey also added that her sister “is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her” and that  “thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated.”

Tracey Dowse confirmed to TMZ today that her sister remains in a coma. Representatives for Denise Dowse did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment.

Dowse has a long history of television credits that include a recurring role on Beverly Hills, 90210 where she played Vice Principal Yvonne Teasley. She would later go on to play another Vice Principal but this time in the sitcom California Dreams in another recurring role. Guest appearances on sitcoms included Seinfield, Full House, Murphy Brown, Step by Step, Sister, Sister, Moesha, Girlfriends, and most recently a recurring role on Insecure where she played Dr. Rhonda Pine. Her numerous other credits include appearances on series including Touched by an AngelBuffy the Vampire SlayerChicago HopeERThe West WingJudging AmyNip/TuckCharmedGilmore GirlsEverwoodHouse, and Castle.

