Insect Protein Market Worth $9.46 Billion by 2030— Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
·9 min read
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Insect Protein Market by Product (Whole Insect, Insect Powder, Insect Meal), Insect Type (Crickets, Black Soldier Fly, Mealworms), Application (Animal Feed, Protein Bar & Shakes, Bakery, Confectionery, Beverages), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2030

Redding, California, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Insect Protein Market by Product (Whole Insect, Insect Powder, Insect Meal), Insect Type (Crickets, Black Soldier Fly, Mealworms), Application (Animal Feed, Protein Bar and Shakes, Bakery, Confectionery, Beverages), and Geography—Forecast to 2030,' in terms of value, the insect protein market is expected to record a CAGR of 28.4% from 2022–2030 to reach $9.46 billion by 2030. However, in terms of volume, the insect protein market is expected to record a CAGR of 31.5% from 2022–2030 to reach 3,028,468.3 tonnes by 2030.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5267

The current food production needs to be doubled to fulfill the growing population's food requirements. This effort would require finding environment-friendly and sustainable food production methods and food sources with high nutritional content. Hence, insect proteins could be a great solution due to their high nutritional values.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Insect Protein Market

The COVID-19 pandemic created numerous challenges for the food sector, especially meat products manufacturers across the globe. The meat products manufacturing industry has faced major challenges, such as the risk of continuing production, distribution, transportation, and other supply chain activities, limited workforce, and delays in product development. The rescheduling of private investment financing and public funding initiatives further restricted the development of the food sector. These factors are expected to impact the meat products industry, driving the demand for alternative protein sources, such as insect proteins.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that between March and April 2020, the volume of frozen pork in storage declined by 4%, and slaughter rates dropped by 25%. However, many news sources have commented that it is still too early to declare a food crisis. Some economists predict that consumers will have significantly fewer options for meat and protein. All these factors could create such a snowball effect around the globe. As insects contain high quantities of protein, vitamins, and minerals, they could fill the gap left by U.S. meat producers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5267

The insect protein market is segmented based on product (whole insect, insect powder, insect meal), insect type (crickets, mealworms, black soldier flies, buffalo worms, grasshoppers, ants, silkworms, cicadas, and other insect proteins), application (food & beverages and feed), end use (human consumption and animal nutrition), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on the product, in 2022, the whole insects segment is expected to account for the largest share of the insect protein market. The easy availability and the lower cost of whole insects compared to processed insects is one of the major drivers fueling its demand in the market. Furthermore, the lack of insect processing facilities in some parts of the world and the growing demand for insects in the animal feed industry drives the growth of this segment. However, the insect powder segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2020–2030. Increasing health & wellness trends, the rising number of health clubs & fitness centers serving insect powder, the emergence of several start-ups producing insect protein bars & shakes, and busy lifestyles demanding highly nutritious & convenient foods, such as insect powder are some of the major drivers for the growth of this segment.

Based on insect type, in 2022, the crickets segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the insect protein market. The growth of the crickets segment is attributed to the higher incorporation of crickets into various food recipes and products, high nutritional value and ease of farming & processing of crickets, and the rising demand for cricket-based food products such as protein powders, protein bars, and snacks. However, the black soldier flies segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2020–2030. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for alternative proteins from the animal feed industry due to the rising prices of fish and soy meal, the growing aquaculture industry, the rising number of government approvals for the use of insect meal in livestock feed, and the increasing number of investments by major players in the black soldier fly industry.

Quick Buy – “Insect Protein Market by Product (Whole Insect, Insect Powder, Insect Meal), Insect Type (Crickets, Black Soldier Fly, Mealworms), Application (Animal Feed, Protein Bar & Shakes, Bakery, Confectionery, Beverages), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2030Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/71834328

Based on application, in 2022, the food & beverages segment is expected to account for the largest share of the insect protein market. The segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2020–2030. The growth of this segment is driven by the growing food shortage worldwide, the increasing consumption of processed whole insects as food, and the rising demand for high-quality alternative protein and amino acid sources among end users.

Based on end use, in 2022, the human consumption segment is expected to account for the largest share of the insect protein market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for insect-based foods from the growing global population, the high nutritional value of insects, and the growing demand for environment-friendly alternative sources of protein.

Based on geography, the insect protein market is segmented into five major geographies: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the insect protein market. The market growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to factors such as the well-established commercial farming market for insects, especially in Thailand; the wide availability of various insects coupled with huge production; the positive attitude towards insects as food & feed in Southeast Asia; the absence of regulatory barriers to using insects as food & feed; and the presence of key market players in the region. However, North America is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for insect protein foods in the region is attributed to the growing demand for environment-friendly protein-rich food. In addition, the increasing familiarity with insects as food, decreasing food neophobia, and altering attitudes towards insects, both in general and as food, are the key factors driving the growth of the insect protein market in North America.

Key Players

The key players operating in the global insect protein market include Ÿnsect (SAS) (France), Protix B.V. (Netherlands), Enterra Feed Corporation (Canada), InnovaFeed (France), EnviroFlight, LLC (U.S.), Nutrition Technologies Group (Singapore), Entomo Farms (Canada), Hargol FoodTech (Israel), Aspire Food Group (U.S.), All Things Bugs LLC (U.S.), Beta Hatch (U.S.), EntoCube OY (Finland), Armstrong Crickets Georgia (U.S.), Global Bugs Asia Co., Ltd (Thailand), JR Unique Foods (Thailand), Cricket Lab Limited (U.K.), BioflyTech (Spain), TEBRIO (Spain), nextProtein (France), Hexafly (Ireland), HiProMine S.A. (Poland), and Protenga Pte. Ltd. (Singapore).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/insect-protein-market-5267

Scope of the Report:

Insect Protein Market, by Product

  • Whole Insects

  • Insect Powder

  • Insect Meal

Insect Protein Market, by Insect Type

  • Crickets

  • Black Soldier Flies

  • Mealworms

  • Buffalo Worms

  • Grasshoppers

  • Ants

  • Silkworms

  • Cicadas

  • Other Insect proteins

Insect Protein Market, by Application

  • Food & Beverages

    • Processed Whole Insect

    • Processed Insect Powder

    • Protein Bars & Protein Shakes

    • Baked Product & Snacks

    • Insect Confectioneries

    • Insect Beverages

    • Other Food & Beverage Applications

  • Feed

    • Animal Feed

    • Aquaculture Feed

    • Pet Food

Insect Protein Market, by End Use

  • Human Consumption

  • Animal Nutrition

Insect Protein Market, by Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Netherlands

    • Belgium

    • France

    • Denmark

    • Finland

    • Germany

    • Rest of Europe (RoE)

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

    • Thailand

    • China

    • South Korea

    • Vietnam

    • Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5267

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Edible Insects Market by Product (Whole Insect, Insect Powder, Insect Meal, Insect Oil) Insect Type (Crickets, Black Soldier Fly, Mealworms), Application (Animal Feed, Protein Bar and Shakes, Bakery, Confectionery, Beverages) - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/edible-insects-market-5156

Crickets Market by Product (Whole Crickets, Cricket Powder), Species (House Cricket), Application (Processed Whole Crickets, Protein Supplement Powder, Cricket Protein Bars, Beverages), End Use (Human Nutrition, Animal Nutrition) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/crickets-market-5247

Mealworms Market by Product Type (Whole Mealworm, Mealworm Powder, Mealworm Meal), Application (Animal Feed, Aquafeed, Pet Food, Food & Beverages), End Use (Animal Nutrition, Human Consumption) - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/mealworms-market-5264

Black Soldier Fly Market by Product (Protein Meals, Biofertilizers {Frass}, Chitin/ Chitosan, Others {Cocoons, Pupa}), Application (Animal Feed, Agriculture, Pet Food, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, Biofuel), and Geography– Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/black-soldier-fly-market-5074

Canada Black Soldier Fly Market by Product (Whole Insect, Protein Meal, Frass, and Other BSF Products {Cocoons, Pupa}) and Application (Poultry, Aquaculture, Pet Food, Livestock, and Other Applications) - Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/canada-black-soldier-fly-market-5230

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/491/insects-protein-market-2030

CONTACT: Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Newfoundland Growlers begin ECHL playoffs on home ice with a win

    The Newfoundland Growlers are back in the hunt for the Kelly Cup, as the team returns to the ECHL playoffs this weekend for the first time since winning the championship in 2019. "You work all year for this time," said Coach Eric Wellwood. "We finally made it to the dance, and we're looking forward to it." The St. John's-based team is facing off against the Trois-Rivières Lions in a first round playoff series, with the Growlers winning Friday night's opening game at Mary Brown's Centre by a scor

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi