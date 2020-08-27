Inscape Corporation Will Host a Teleconference Call to Review the First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:INQ) Inscape Corporation will release its first quarter financial results after the close of business on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Eric Ehgoetz, Chief Executive Officer and Jon Szczur, Chief Financial Officer will host a teleconference call on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 8:30 AM EST to briefly review the results and respond to any questions.



To participate, please call 1-800-769-7315 about 10-15 minutes before the start time of 8:30 AM EST. (Reservation Number 21966843)

A taped rebroadcast will be available from September 14, 2020 after 10:30 AM EST until 11:59 PM EST on October 14, 2020. To access the rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-558-5253. (Reservation Number 21966843)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Inscape Corporation

Jon Szczur

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 952-4102





